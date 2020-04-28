All apartments in Independence
10120 E Golf Ave
10120 E Golf Ave

10120 Golf Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

10120 Golf Avenue, Independence, MO 64053
Mt. Washington

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Darling Home in Independence. Charming 3bd/1bth home, located not far from Truman Road. Great backyard.
Located close to all the amenities that Independence has to offer.

Monthly Rent-795
Security Deposit-700
Pet Fee-Depends on size and number of animals
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION- Three bedrooms with beautiful views, one located on main floor and two located on the second level, all bedrooms are equipped with closets, one full bath located on main floor, full spacious unfinished basement, living room has a great outdoor view, kitchen has lots of room for cooking, washer and dryer hookups located off the kitchen on the main floor for your convenience, cute front porch for sitting out on a beautiful spring day, large rear deck for entertaining along with a large backyard.

APPLICATION INFORMATION-

Application fee is $35 for first person who will be living at the property over the age of 18. Application fees are Non-Refundable.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10120 E Golf Ave have any available units?
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
What amenities does 10120 E Golf Ave have?
Some of 10120 E Golf Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10120 E Golf Ave currently offering any rent specials?
10120 E Golf Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10120 E Golf Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 10120 E Golf Ave is pet friendly.
Does 10120 E Golf Ave offer parking?
No, 10120 E Golf Ave does not offer parking.
Does 10120 E Golf Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10120 E Golf Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10120 E Golf Ave have a pool?
No, 10120 E Golf Ave does not have a pool.
Does 10120 E Golf Ave have accessible units?
No, 10120 E Golf Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 10120 E Golf Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10120 E Golf Ave has units with dishwashers.
