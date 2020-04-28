10120 E Golf Ave

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly air conditioning

Darling Home in Independence. Charming 3bd/1bth home, located not far from Truman Road. Great backyard.

Located close to all the amenities that Independence has to offer.



Monthly Rent-795

Security Deposit-700

Pet Fee-Depends on size and number of animals

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION- Three bedrooms with beautiful views, one located on main floor and two located on the second level, all bedrooms are equipped with closets, one full bath located on main floor, full spacious unfinished basement, living room has a great outdoor view, kitchen has lots of room for cooking, washer and dryer hookups located off the kitchen on the main floor for your convenience, cute front porch for sitting out on a beautiful spring day, large rear deck for entertaining along with a large backyard.



APPLICATION INFORMATION-



Application fee is $35 for first person who will be living at the property over the age of 18. Application fees are Non-Refundable.