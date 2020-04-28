All apartments in Independence
Find more places like 10004 E. 34th St. S..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Independence, MO
/
10004 E. 34th St. S.
Last updated March 17 2020 at 11:03 AM

10004 E. 34th St. S.

10004 East 34th Street South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Independence
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

10004 East 34th Street South, Independence, MO 64052
Rock Creek South

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Cute 3 Bed 1 Bath Home - Dont miss out on this cute 3 bed 1 bath home.

This house features stunning new hardwood flooring, a renovated kitchen offering a new countertop and a set of stainless steel appliances. The bathroom has also been newly refurbished. The home also has a very spacious fenced-in backyard that offers a small shed for storage.

This house is in a great location in eastern Kansas City right off of 40 hwy and is surrounded by plenty of shopping and restaurants. Add this house to your list of must-see properties today!

Move-in Costs:
* Application Qualifications& Pet fees (see websitehttps://www.voepelproperties.com/how-to-apply/)
* Deposit equal to the first months' rent (cashiers check/money order only)
* $100 admin fee (due on date of move-in)

*We do not accept any housing voucher assistant programs*
*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*

(RLNE5315004)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10004 E. 34th St. S. have any available units?
10004 E. 34th St. S. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
What amenities does 10004 E. 34th St. S. have?
Some of 10004 E. 34th St. S.'s amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10004 E. 34th St. S. currently offering any rent specials?
10004 E. 34th St. S. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10004 E. 34th St. S. pet-friendly?
Yes, 10004 E. 34th St. S. is pet friendly.
Does 10004 E. 34th St. S. offer parking?
No, 10004 E. 34th St. S. does not offer parking.
Does 10004 E. 34th St. S. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10004 E. 34th St. S. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10004 E. 34th St. S. have a pool?
No, 10004 E. 34th St. S. does not have a pool.
Does 10004 E. 34th St. S. have accessible units?
No, 10004 E. 34th St. S. does not have accessible units.
Does 10004 E. 34th St. S. have units with dishwashers?
No, 10004 E. 34th St. S. does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Pepperwood Apartments
19400 E 37th Terrace Ct S
Independence, MO 64057
Cedar Ridge
3100 Quail Creek Dr
Independence, MO 64055
Brookstone Village
1900 S Brookstone Village Dr
Independence, MO 64057
Cornerstone Apartments
3950 S Jackson Dr
Independence, MO 64057
Stone Oak Apartments
3151 Jennings Rd
Independence, MO 64055
Eastland Trails Apartments
4631 S Eastland Center Dr
Independence, MO 64055

Similar Pages

Independence 1 BedroomsIndependence 2 Bedrooms
Independence Apartments with ParkingIndependence Pet Friendly Places
Independence Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MOGrandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MO
Liberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KSSpring Hill, KSPlatte City, MONorth Kansas City, MOBelton, MO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Glendale
Bridger

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City