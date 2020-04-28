10004 E. 34th St. S.

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Cute 3 Bed 1 Bath Home - Dont miss out on this cute 3 bed 1 bath home.



This house features stunning new hardwood flooring, a renovated kitchen offering a new countertop and a set of stainless steel appliances. The bathroom has also been newly refurbished. The home also has a very spacious fenced-in backyard that offers a small shed for storage.



This house is in a great location in eastern Kansas City right off of 40 hwy and is surrounded by plenty of shopping and restaurants. Add this house to your list of must-see properties today!



Move-in Costs:

* Application Qualifications& Pet fees (see websitehttps://www.voepelproperties.com/how-to-apply/)

* Deposit equal to the first months' rent (cashiers check/money order only)

* $100 admin fee (due on date of move-in)



*We do not accept any housing voucher assistant programs*

*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*



(RLNE5315004)