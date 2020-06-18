All apartments in Grandview
Last updated June 15 2020 at 2:40 PM

12009 Belmont Avenue

12009 Belmont Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

12009 Belmont Avenue, Grandview, MO 64030
Crossgates

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
SPECIAL! • Receive $600 off 1st full month rent if leased and moved in before June 29!
Awesome 3 bdrm, 1 bath home with lots of new to enjoy!
Including new exterior and interior paint, stainless steel appliances in your kitchen and new counter tops.
Your bathroom includes new vanity, toilet and tile bathroom. You'll appreciate the hardwood floors in the living room and large fenced in backyard.

Whether a police officer, firefighter or EMT, first responders and Medical workers are providing lifesaving support during the coronavirus outbreak and Conrex wants to help. If you are currently in one of these professions, ask us about this specific move in special!

Make this house your home today! This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits. Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers. Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12009 Belmont Avenue have any available units?
12009 Belmont Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grandview, MO.
Is 12009 Belmont Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
12009 Belmont Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12009 Belmont Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 12009 Belmont Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 12009 Belmont Avenue offer parking?
No, 12009 Belmont Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 12009 Belmont Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12009 Belmont Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12009 Belmont Avenue have a pool?
No, 12009 Belmont Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 12009 Belmont Avenue have accessible units?
No, 12009 Belmont Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 12009 Belmont Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 12009 Belmont Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12009 Belmont Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 12009 Belmont Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
