Last updated February 12 2020 at 11:18 PM

317 Northeast 1 Street

317 Northeast 1st Street · No Longer Available
Location

317 Northeast 1st Street, Blue Springs, MO 64014
East Lakeview

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Schedule a self guided tour here:
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1220335?source=marketing
Visit Ad Astra Realty's website to schedule a tour. Thank you for your interest in our rental home. Please use the scheduling link to request an appointment time. We only allow scheduling through the scheduling app, you need not speak with an agent to schedule an appointment. Visit www.adastrarealty.com

Gorgeous remodeled home in Blue Springs waiting for you to call it home. All brand new paint and vinyl plank flooring throughout. 3 bedrooms and full bath upstairs. Good sized fully finished basement and full bath downstairs with the potential for a 4th bedroom. Tons of storage in the home!! Fully fenced in backyard. 2 car garage with openers. Do not miss out on this one!

We never encourage anyone to apply for a home before seeing the inside of any property, as the $35 application fee is non-refundable. Without first touring the home, you truly will not know if it is going to work for you. Offered by Ad Astra Realty, Inc. Visit www.adastrarealty.com for the most up to date information, application requirements and process. 12 month minimum lease required. Kitchen appliances included. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. No smoking allowed in home, garage or basement (if applicable). Pets allowed with additional non refundable fee of $275 plus $30/mo rent increase for the first cat and an additional $15 for each additional pet. Application fee is $35 per a person and is non-refundable. We do require a credit and background check for every occupant over the age of 18. Applying for a property and paying a $35 non-refundable application fee before viewing it, is completely at your discretion. We do not have any owners that accept housing vouchers at this time. Visit the website for more information and to schedule an appointment!

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,395, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,395, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 317 Northeast 1 Street have any available units?
317 Northeast 1 Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Blue Springs, MO.
How much is rent in Blue Springs, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Blue Springs Rent Report.
Is 317 Northeast 1 Street currently offering any rent specials?
317 Northeast 1 Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 317 Northeast 1 Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 317 Northeast 1 Street is pet friendly.
Does 317 Northeast 1 Street offer parking?
Yes, 317 Northeast 1 Street offers parking.
Does 317 Northeast 1 Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 317 Northeast 1 Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 317 Northeast 1 Street have a pool?
No, 317 Northeast 1 Street does not have a pool.
Does 317 Northeast 1 Street have accessible units?
No, 317 Northeast 1 Street does not have accessible units.
Does 317 Northeast 1 Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 317 Northeast 1 Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 317 Northeast 1 Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 317 Northeast 1 Street does not have units with air conditioning.

