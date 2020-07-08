All apartments in Blue Springs
Find more places like 1204 SW Skyline Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Blue Springs, MO
/
1204 SW Skyline Drive
Last updated April 9 2019 at 2:01 PM

1204 SW Skyline Drive

1204 Southwest Skyline Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Blue Springs
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1204 Southwest Skyline Drive, Blue Springs, MO 64015
Plaza Estates

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/db135fd02e ----
Spacious 3 Bedroom, 2 bath home with 2 car garage. Features fully equipped eat-in kitchen, great room with vaulted ceilings and fireplace, formal dining room and living room with hardwood floors and unfinished basement. Corner lot with fenced yard. Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community?s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW?) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month. Call today for a tour! Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

2 Bath
2 Car Garage
3 Bedroom
Carpet
Central Air
Deck/Patio
Miniblinds
Pets Upon Approval
Stove
Vaulted Ceilings
Vinyl Flooring
Washer/Dryer Hookups

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1204 SW Skyline Drive have any available units?
1204 SW Skyline Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Blue Springs, MO.
How much is rent in Blue Springs, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Blue Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 1204 SW Skyline Drive have?
Some of 1204 SW Skyline Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1204 SW Skyline Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1204 SW Skyline Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1204 SW Skyline Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1204 SW Skyline Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1204 SW Skyline Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1204 SW Skyline Drive offers parking.
Does 1204 SW Skyline Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1204 SW Skyline Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1204 SW Skyline Drive have a pool?
No, 1204 SW Skyline Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1204 SW Skyline Drive have accessible units?
No, 1204 SW Skyline Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1204 SW Skyline Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1204 SW Skyline Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lakeview Crossing
900 SE Tequesta Lane
Blue Springs, MO 64014
Eagle Crossing
8092 Southwest 5th Street
Blue Springs, MO 64014
The Lodge
1141 NW Arlington Pl
Blue Springs, MO 64015
Eagle Crossing II
8094 Southwest 5th Street
Blue Springs, MO 64014

Similar Pages

Blue Springs 1 BedroomsBlue Springs 2 Bedrooms
Blue Springs Apartments with ParkingBlue Springs Dog Friendly Apartments
Blue Springs Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KSLeawood, KSPrairie Village, KS
Gladstone, MOGrandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MOLiberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KSSpring Hill, KS
Platte City, MONorth Kansas City, MOBelton, MOPleasant Hill, MOGrain Valley, MOWarrensburg, MOGardner, KSRoeland Park, KSKearney, MO

Apartments Near Colleges

MidAmerica Nazarene UniversityAvila University
Metropolitan Community College-Kansas CityUniversity of Missouri-Kansas City
Rockhurst University