1204 SW Skyline Drive

Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/db135fd02e ----
Spacious 3 Bedroom, 2 bath home with 2 car garage. Features fully equipped eat-in kitchen, great room with vaulted ceilings and fireplace, formal dining room and living room with hardwood floors and unfinished basement. Corner lot with fenced yard. Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community?s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW?) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month. Call today for a tour! Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.
2 Bath
2 Car Garage
3 Bedroom
Carpet
Central Air
Deck/Patio
Miniblinds
Pets Upon Approval
Stove
Vaulted Ceilings
Vinyl Flooring
Washer/Dryer Hookups