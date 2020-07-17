All apartments in Blue Springs
1109 Northeast 9th Street Terrace
1109 Northeast 9th Street Terrace

1109 Northeast 9th Street Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

1109 Northeast 9th Street Terrace, Blue Springs, MO 64014

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Receive half off your first month's rent if leased and moved in before June 5th!
Freshly remodeled and ready for you to move in! NEW interior & exterior paint, NEW carpet, NEW oven, Laminate wood floors in dining room & kitchen. Finished basement provides great additional family living space. Large fenced-in backyard with mature trees. Great location in Blue Springs School District with easy highway access. With the comfort and features of this home, it will go fast so please Apply today!

"Pets are welcome at all Conrex Homes! For a full explanation of our pet policy and rental criteria, please call 816-629-8440. This property offers a self-showing option for your convenience! Make this house your home today!”

CONREX DOES NOT ADVERTISE on CRAIGSLIST!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1109 Northeast 9th Street Terrace have any available units?
1109 Northeast 9th Street Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Blue Springs, MO.
How much is rent in Blue Springs, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Blue Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 1109 Northeast 9th Street Terrace have?
Some of 1109 Northeast 9th Street Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1109 Northeast 9th Street Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
1109 Northeast 9th Street Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1109 Northeast 9th Street Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 1109 Northeast 9th Street Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 1109 Northeast 9th Street Terrace offer parking?
No, 1109 Northeast 9th Street Terrace does not offer parking.
Does 1109 Northeast 9th Street Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1109 Northeast 9th Street Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1109 Northeast 9th Street Terrace have a pool?
No, 1109 Northeast 9th Street Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 1109 Northeast 9th Street Terrace have accessible units?
No, 1109 Northeast 9th Street Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 1109 Northeast 9th Street Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 1109 Northeast 9th Street Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
