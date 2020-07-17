1109 Northeast 9th Street Terrace

Amenities

Receive half off your first month's rent if leased and moved in before June 5th!

Freshly remodeled and ready for you to move in! NEW interior & exterior paint, NEW carpet, NEW oven, Laminate wood floors in dining room & kitchen. Finished basement provides great additional family living space. Large fenced-in backyard with mature trees. Great location in Blue Springs School District with easy highway access. With the comfort and features of this home, it will go fast so please Apply today!



"Pets are welcome at all Conrex Homes! For a full explanation of our pet policy and rental criteria, please call 816-629-8440. This property offers a self-showing option for your convenience! Make this house your home today!”



CONREX DOES NOT ADVERTISE on CRAIGSLIST!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.