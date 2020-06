Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities garage

Great townhome rental 2 bedrooms and office on main floor with closet. 2 baths 3/4 on main and full on upper level. 2 car garage. Large family room, kitchen with peninsula seating and separate dining area. Large entry with closet and separate laundry area. New carpet, wood flooring and paint. Conveniently located in the heart of Woodbury. 24 hour notice preferred.