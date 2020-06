Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Please note that the rental amount for longterm rental 1 year or longer is $2,600 a month and for a short term rental with a minimum of 3 months is $3,300 a month. Gorgeous single family home with pride in ownership. Hardwood floors, title floors, main level bedroom and 3/4 bath on main floor. Open floor plan with vaulted ceilings. Gas burning fireplace in Family Room. Stainless steel kitchen appliances. District 833 Schools.