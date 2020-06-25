All apartments in Woodbury
Last updated May 20 2019 at 12:19 PM

597 Woodduck Dr Unit D

Location

597 Woodduck Dr, Woodbury, MN 55125

Amenities

597 Woodduck Dr Unit D Available 06/01/19 End Unit Town home *2Bed with Loft & 1.5Bath ~new paint and carpet~ *Woodbury* Available June 1 - End Unit Town home *2Bed with Loft & 1.5 Bath with new pain and carpet! Available June 1st in Woodbury!

Great floor plan that is open with good natural lighting.

MAIN LEVEL: Living room with vaulted ceilings and gas fireplace. Informal dining area with patio door that leads out to patio area. Spacious kitchen with lots of cabinets. 1/2 half bath off kitchen. Breakfast bar that opens to informal dining and living room. Laundry room also on this level.
UPPER LEVEL Two nice size bedrooms, master with huge walk-in closet and full bath. Very spacious hallway.

Great location close to shopping and restaurants near Tamarack village with easy access to Highway. Water/sewer, trash, and lawn care/snow removal included. Pets not allowed. Available June 1st!

No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 597 Woodduck Dr Unit D have any available units?
597 Woodduck Dr Unit D doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Woodbury, MN.
What amenities does 597 Woodduck Dr Unit D have?
Some of 597 Woodduck Dr Unit D's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 597 Woodduck Dr Unit D currently offering any rent specials?
597 Woodduck Dr Unit D is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 597 Woodduck Dr Unit D pet-friendly?
Yes, 597 Woodduck Dr Unit D is pet friendly.
Does 597 Woodduck Dr Unit D offer parking?
No, 597 Woodduck Dr Unit D does not offer parking.
Does 597 Woodduck Dr Unit D have units with washers and dryers?
No, 597 Woodduck Dr Unit D does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 597 Woodduck Dr Unit D have a pool?
No, 597 Woodduck Dr Unit D does not have a pool.
Does 597 Woodduck Dr Unit D have accessible units?
No, 597 Woodduck Dr Unit D does not have accessible units.
Does 597 Woodduck Dr Unit D have units with dishwashers?
No, 597 Woodduck Dr Unit D does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 597 Woodduck Dr Unit D have units with air conditioning?
No, 597 Woodduck Dr Unit D does not have units with air conditioning.
