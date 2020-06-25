Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony pet friendly walk in closets fireplace carpet

597 Woodduck Dr Unit D Available 06/01/19 End Unit Town home *2Bed with Loft & 1.5Bath ~new paint and carpet~ *Woodbury* Available June 1 - End Unit Town home *2Bed with Loft & 1.5 Bath with new pain and carpet! Available June 1st in Woodbury!



Great floor plan that is open with good natural lighting.



MAIN LEVEL: Living room with vaulted ceilings and gas fireplace. Informal dining area with patio door that leads out to patio area. Spacious kitchen with lots of cabinets. 1/2 half bath off kitchen. Breakfast bar that opens to informal dining and living room. Laundry room also on this level.

UPPER LEVEL Two nice size bedrooms, master with huge walk-in closet and full bath. Very spacious hallway.



Great location close to shopping and restaurants near Tamarack village with easy access to Highway. Water/sewer, trash, and lawn care/snow removal included. Pets not allowed. Available June 1st!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4896447)