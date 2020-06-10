All apartments in Woodbury
Find more places like 3472 Cherry Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Woodbury, MN
/
3472 Cherry Lane
Last updated April 2 2019 at 7:13 AM

3472 Cherry Lane

3472 Cherry Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Woodbury
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3472 Cherry Lane, Woodbury, MN 55129

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
pool
garage
tennis court
3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath - End Unit in Bailey's Arbor Community.
MAIN LEVEL : Living Room w/ gas fireplace & lots of windows. Kitchen with stainless steel appliances & cherry wood cabinets plus 1/2 Bath.
LEVEL 1: Spacious Loft between 3 bedrooms and 2 Full Bath. Master has walk-in closet & private full bath w/ jet tub. Washer-dryer on level 1.
2-Car Garage.
Recently upgraded all Stainless steel appliances in kitchen and new washer-dryer in laundry.
Owner Pays for Association dues (which includes trash, snow removal and lawn care). Tenant pays for gas, electricity & water.
COMMUNITY AMENITIES - 2 outdoor swimming pools, tennis and basketball courts, lake and trails.
Sorry, NO PETS.
SCHOOL BOUNDARY - Liberty Ridge Elementary; Lake Middle ; East Ridge High School.
APPLICATION FEES - $50

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3472 Cherry Lane have any available units?
3472 Cherry Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Woodbury, MN.
What amenities does 3472 Cherry Lane have?
Some of 3472 Cherry Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3472 Cherry Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3472 Cherry Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3472 Cherry Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3472 Cherry Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Woodbury.
Does 3472 Cherry Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3472 Cherry Lane offers parking.
Does 3472 Cherry Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3472 Cherry Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3472 Cherry Lane have a pool?
Yes, 3472 Cherry Lane has a pool.
Does 3472 Cherry Lane have accessible units?
No, 3472 Cherry Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3472 Cherry Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3472 Cherry Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 3472 Cherry Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3472 Cherry Lane has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Carver Lake Townhomes
6201 Tahoe Road
Woodbury, MN 55125
Woodland Pointe
6850 Ashwood Rd
Woodbury, MN 55125
Valley Creek Apartments
1707 Century Cir
Woodbury, MN 55125
Westview Estates Townhomes
2549 Cornelia Trl
Woodbury, MN 55125
The Grand Reserve
10285 Grand Forest Ln
Woodbury, MN 55125
Woodbury Park at City Centre
2150 Vining Drive
Woodbury, MN 55125
Regency Hill Apartments & Townhomes
10751 Retreat Ln
Woodbury, MN 55125
Ascend at Woodbury
4151 Benjamin Drive
Woodbury, MN 55129

Similar Pages

Woodbury 1 BedroomsWoodbury 2 Bedrooms
Woodbury Apartments with BalconyWoodbury Apartments with Garage
Woodbury Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNApple Valley, MN
Richfield, MNGolden Valley, MNBrooklyn Center, MNChaska, MNNew Hope, MNInver Grove Heights, MNNew Brighton, MNBlaine, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Hennepin Technical CollegeMetropolitan State University
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities