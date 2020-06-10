3472 Cherry Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court pool garage tennis court

3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath - End Unit in Bailey's Arbor Community.

MAIN LEVEL : Living Room w/ gas fireplace & lots of windows. Kitchen with stainless steel appliances & cherry wood cabinets plus 1/2 Bath.

LEVEL 1: Spacious Loft between 3 bedrooms and 2 Full Bath. Master has walk-in closet & private full bath w/ jet tub. Washer-dryer on level 1.

2-Car Garage.

Recently upgraded all Stainless steel appliances in kitchen and new washer-dryer in laundry.

Owner Pays for Association dues (which includes trash, snow removal and lawn care). Tenant pays for gas, electricity & water.

COMMUNITY AMENITIES - 2 outdoor swimming pools, tennis and basketball courts, lake and trails.

Sorry, NO PETS.

SCHOOL BOUNDARY - Liberty Ridge Elementary; Lake Middle ; East Ridge High School.

APPLICATION FEES - $50