3472 Cherry Lane

Amenities
3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath - End Unit in Bailey's Arbor Community.
MAIN LEVEL : Living Room w/ gas fireplace & lots of windows. Kitchen with stainless steel appliances & cherry wood cabinets plus 1/2 Bath.
LEVEL 1: Spacious Loft between 3 bedrooms and 2 Full Bath. Master has walk-in closet & private full bath w/ jet tub. Washer-dryer on level 1.
2-Car Garage.
Recently upgraded all Stainless steel appliances in kitchen and new washer-dryer in laundry.
Owner Pays for Association dues (which includes trash, snow removal and lawn care). Tenant pays for gas, electricity & water.
COMMUNITY AMENITIES - 2 outdoor swimming pools, tennis and basketball courts, lake and trails.
Sorry, NO PETS.
SCHOOL BOUNDARY - Liberty Ridge Elementary; Lake Middle ; East Ridge High School.
APPLICATION FEES - $50