Last updated June 23 2019 at 9:46 AM

3442 Hazel Trail Unit C

3442 Hazel Trl · No Longer Available
Location

3442 Hazel Trl, Woodbury, MN 55129

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
walk in closets
pool
basketball court
tennis court
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
basketball court
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
3442 Hazel Trail Unit C Available 07/01/19 Newer 3 Bed/2.5 Bath Townhome in Woodbury*Community Pool! Available July 1 - This 3 bedroom 2.5 bath two-story home is in a great Woodbury neighborhood with lots of amenities!

MAIN LEVEL- Large living room with corner gas fireplace. Informal dining area and nice size kitchen, with newer appliances and natural oak cabinets and granite counter tops. There is a half bath also on this level. UPPER LEVEL- Large master bedroom with very large walk in closet and private master bath. Two other nice size bedrooms and another full bath. Laundry area also on this level.

Very clean home and ready to move in to. MUST SEE. Trash, Snow Removal, and Lawn Care included. Includes use of 2 pool areas, tennis courts, basketball courts, and walking trails. One small pet ok- please inquire about pet rent/deposit. Available July 1, 2019

*Note this property does not participate in the section 8 program

(RLNE4084722)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3442 Hazel Trail Unit C have any available units?
3442 Hazel Trail Unit C doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Woodbury, MN.
What amenities does 3442 Hazel Trail Unit C have?
Some of 3442 Hazel Trail Unit C's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3442 Hazel Trail Unit C currently offering any rent specials?
3442 Hazel Trail Unit C is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3442 Hazel Trail Unit C pet-friendly?
Yes, 3442 Hazel Trail Unit C is pet friendly.
Does 3442 Hazel Trail Unit C offer parking?
No, 3442 Hazel Trail Unit C does not offer parking.
Does 3442 Hazel Trail Unit C have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3442 Hazel Trail Unit C does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3442 Hazel Trail Unit C have a pool?
Yes, 3442 Hazel Trail Unit C has a pool.
Does 3442 Hazel Trail Unit C have accessible units?
No, 3442 Hazel Trail Unit C does not have accessible units.
Does 3442 Hazel Trail Unit C have units with dishwashers?
No, 3442 Hazel Trail Unit C does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3442 Hazel Trail Unit C have units with air conditioning?
No, 3442 Hazel Trail Unit C does not have units with air conditioning.
