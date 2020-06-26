Amenities

granite counters pet friendly walk in closets pool basketball court tennis court

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters walk in closets Property Amenities accepts section 8 basketball court pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

3442 Hazel Trail Unit C Available 07/01/19 Newer 3 Bed/2.5 Bath Townhome in Woodbury*Community Pool! Available July 1 - This 3 bedroom 2.5 bath two-story home is in a great Woodbury neighborhood with lots of amenities!



MAIN LEVEL- Large living room with corner gas fireplace. Informal dining area and nice size kitchen, with newer appliances and natural oak cabinets and granite counter tops. There is a half bath also on this level. UPPER LEVEL- Large master bedroom with very large walk in closet and private master bath. Two other nice size bedrooms and another full bath. Laundry area also on this level.



Very clean home and ready to move in to. MUST SEE. Trash, Snow Removal, and Lawn Care included. Includes use of 2 pool areas, tennis courts, basketball courts, and walking trails. One small pet ok- please inquire about pet rent/deposit. Available July 1, 2019



*Note this property does not participate in the section 8 program



(RLNE4084722)