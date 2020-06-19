All apartments in Woodbury
3079 Juniper Ln Unit F
3079 Juniper Ln Unit F

3079 Juniper Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3079 Juniper Lane, Woodbury, MN 55125

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
fireplace
extra storage
some paid utils
This beautifully-maintained townhome makes it easy for you to feel at home with the inviting layout and updates! Being an end-unit home, you have maximum sunlight exposure, meaning plenty of natural light can stream in to create a bright and welcoming atmosphere that family or friends will love. The built in fireplace with organization is the perfect place to curl up at the end of a long day with a good book, or to relax and catch up on your favorite show, while you let the stress of the day melt away. Whether you are a beginning cook or an experienced chef, you’ll love this beautiful kitchen with bright white cabinets, easy to clean counters, and plenty of storage space helping to maximize your meal prep area so that your kitchen chores are quick and efficient. The attached, 2-car garage is perfect for some additional storage space or saving you the trouble of scraping/brushing off your car for the rest of the winter! This home has the added bonus of making budgeting simple with the water and trash pick up included in your monthly rent! Call us today to find out how soon you can make this home your own. We are no scheduling showings for this weekend, so be sure to reserve your showing while there’s still availability!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3079 Juniper Ln Unit F have any available units?
3079 Juniper Ln Unit F doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Woodbury, MN.
What amenities does 3079 Juniper Ln Unit F have?
Some of 3079 Juniper Ln Unit F's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3079 Juniper Ln Unit F currently offering any rent specials?
3079 Juniper Ln Unit F is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3079 Juniper Ln Unit F pet-friendly?
No, 3079 Juniper Ln Unit F is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Woodbury.
Does 3079 Juniper Ln Unit F offer parking?
Yes, 3079 Juniper Ln Unit F offers parking.
Does 3079 Juniper Ln Unit F have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3079 Juniper Ln Unit F offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3079 Juniper Ln Unit F have a pool?
No, 3079 Juniper Ln Unit F does not have a pool.
Does 3079 Juniper Ln Unit F have accessible units?
No, 3079 Juniper Ln Unit F does not have accessible units.
Does 3079 Juniper Ln Unit F have units with dishwashers?
No, 3079 Juniper Ln Unit F does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3079 Juniper Ln Unit F have units with air conditioning?
No, 3079 Juniper Ln Unit F does not have units with air conditioning.

