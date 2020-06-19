3079 Juniper Ln Unit F

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace in unit laundry Property Amenities parking garage

This beautifully-maintained townhome makes it easy for you to feel at home with the inviting layout and updates! Being an end-unit home, you have maximum sunlight exposure, meaning plenty of natural light can stream in to create a bright and welcoming atmosphere that family or friends will love. The built in fireplace with organization is the perfect place to curl up at the end of a long day with a good book, or to relax and catch up on your favorite show, while you let the stress of the day melt away. Whether you are a beginning cook or an experienced chef, you’ll love this beautiful kitchen with bright white cabinets, easy to clean counters, and plenty of storage space helping to maximize your meal prep area so that your kitchen chores are quick and efficient. The attached, 2-car garage is perfect for some additional storage space or saving you the trouble of scraping/brushing off your car for the rest of the winter! This home has the added bonus of making budgeting simple with the water and trash pick up included in your monthly rent! Call us today to find out how soon you can make this home your own. We are no scheduling showings for this weekend, so be sure to reserve your showing while there’s still availability!