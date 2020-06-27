2456 Cochrane Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities accepts section 8 pet friendly

Open and bright 2 Bed/2 Bath Townhome *Woodbury* - Available August 1st - Open and bright 2 Bed/2 Bath Town Homes in Woodbury MN!



GREAT location. Close to shopping and easy access to highway!



Cozy main level with a fireplace in the living room! Large master with a walk through master bath. Walk out patio for nice summer weather and green space for outdoor activities!



Included in rent: Water, Trash, Snow Removal, Lawn Care



Available August 1st. One small pets allowed.



*Please note this property does not participate in section 8 housing



No Pets Allowed



