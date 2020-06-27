All apartments in Woodbury
Last updated August 13 2019 at 11:01 AM

2456 Cochrane Circle

2456 Cochrane Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location

2456 Cochrane Drive, Woodbury, MN 55125

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
pet friendly
Open and bright 2 Bed/2 Bath Townhome *Woodbury* - Available August 1st - Open and bright 2 Bed/2 Bath Town Homes in Woodbury MN!

GREAT location. Close to shopping and easy access to highway!

Cozy main level with a fireplace in the living room! Large master with a walk through master bath. Walk out patio for nice summer weather and green space for outdoor activities!

Included in rent: Water, Trash, Snow Removal, Lawn Care

Available August 1st. One small pets allowed.

*Please note this property does not participate in section 8 housing

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4977745)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2456 Cochrane Circle have any available units?
2456 Cochrane Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Woodbury, MN.
Is 2456 Cochrane Circle currently offering any rent specials?
2456 Cochrane Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2456 Cochrane Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 2456 Cochrane Circle is pet friendly.
Does 2456 Cochrane Circle offer parking?
No, 2456 Cochrane Circle does not offer parking.
Does 2456 Cochrane Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2456 Cochrane Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2456 Cochrane Circle have a pool?
No, 2456 Cochrane Circle does not have a pool.
Does 2456 Cochrane Circle have accessible units?
No, 2456 Cochrane Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 2456 Cochrane Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 2456 Cochrane Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2456 Cochrane Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 2456 Cochrane Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
How much should you be paying for rent?

