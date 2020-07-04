All apartments in Woodbury
1845 Donegal Drive #12

1845 Donegal Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1845 Donegal Drive, Woodbury, MN 55125

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
1845 Donegal Drive #12 Available 06/01/20 2BR/1BA Townhouse Great location - Woodbury - Avail June 1! - Beautiful end unit, very private, faces mature trees park like area! Private patio area. Newer appliances and carpet. Vaulted ceiling in living room with gas fire place that opens to dining room and spacious kitchen with a lot of storage. Allows for tons of natural lighting. Two bedrooms upstairs that opens to a bright loft! Has huge walk through bath from Master bedroom. Good size 2 car garage.

Sorry, no pets allowed. Trash, lawn care, and snow removal included! Close to shopping, restaurants, etc.

*Note, this property does not participate in section 8

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5692973)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1845 Donegal Drive #12 have any available units?
1845 Donegal Drive #12 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Woodbury, MN.
What amenities does 1845 Donegal Drive #12 have?
Some of 1845 Donegal Drive #12's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1845 Donegal Drive #12 currently offering any rent specials?
1845 Donegal Drive #12 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1845 Donegal Drive #12 pet-friendly?
No, 1845 Donegal Drive #12 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Woodbury.
Does 1845 Donegal Drive #12 offer parking?
Yes, 1845 Donegal Drive #12 offers parking.
Does 1845 Donegal Drive #12 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1845 Donegal Drive #12 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1845 Donegal Drive #12 have a pool?
No, 1845 Donegal Drive #12 does not have a pool.
Does 1845 Donegal Drive #12 have accessible units?
No, 1845 Donegal Drive #12 does not have accessible units.
Does 1845 Donegal Drive #12 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1845 Donegal Drive #12 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1845 Donegal Drive #12 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1845 Donegal Drive #12 does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
