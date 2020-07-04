Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking garage

1845 Donegal Drive #12 Available 06/01/20 2BR/1BA Townhouse Great location - Woodbury - Avail June 1! - Beautiful end unit, very private, faces mature trees park like area! Private patio area. Newer appliances and carpet. Vaulted ceiling in living room with gas fire place that opens to dining room and spacious kitchen with a lot of storage. Allows for tons of natural lighting. Two bedrooms upstairs that opens to a bright loft! Has huge walk through bath from Master bedroom. Good size 2 car garage.



Sorry, no pets allowed. Trash, lawn care, and snow removal included! Close to shopping, restaurants, etc.



*Note, this property does not participate in section 8



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5692973)