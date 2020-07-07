All apartments in Woodbury
Find more places like 1830 Donegal Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Woodbury, MN
/
1830 Donegal Drive
Last updated July 4 2019 at 4:24 AM

1830 Donegal Drive

1830 Donegal Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Woodbury
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1830 Donegal Drive, Woodbury, MN 55125

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/808fda701b ---- Fresh and crisp! This tidy townhome gives you so many options, providing everything you need and then some, but nothing excessive to slow you down. Living area includes gas fireplace, open kitchen, private patio, great over-all layout, and plenty of storage. With this rare, value opportunity in Woodbury, embrace the comfort and hominess while also simplifying your life. Available: August 8, 2019 Lease Term: 12 Months Pet Policy: NO PETS Utilities Include In Rent: Lawn Care, Snow Removal, Trash All Other Utilities: To Be Paid By Tenant Normal Water/Sewer Utility Usage Fee: $45/month Filter Replacement Program (if applicable): $20/month (A furnace filter will be delivered monthly to your doorstep. This saves 5%-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.) Note: All information provided is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. ANY AND ALL requests must be made and accepted in writing. Tenant to verify all information prior to signing lease. 2016, 33rd Company, Inc.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1830 Donegal Drive have any available units?
1830 Donegal Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Woodbury, MN.
Is 1830 Donegal Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1830 Donegal Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1830 Donegal Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1830 Donegal Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1830 Donegal Drive offer parking?
No, 1830 Donegal Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1830 Donegal Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1830 Donegal Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1830 Donegal Drive have a pool?
No, 1830 Donegal Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1830 Donegal Drive have accessible units?
No, 1830 Donegal Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1830 Donegal Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1830 Donegal Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1830 Donegal Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1830 Donegal Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Carver Lake Townhomes
6201 Tahoe Road
Woodbury, MN 55125
Woodland Pointe
6850 Ashwood Rd
Woodbury, MN 55125
Valley Creek Apartments
1707 Century Cir
Woodbury, MN 55125
The Grand Reserve
10285 Grand Forest Ln
Woodbury, MN 55125
Woodbury Park at City Centre
2150 Vining Drive
Woodbury, MN 55125
Regency Hill Apartments & Townhomes
10751 Retreat Ln
Woodbury, MN 55125
Citywalk at Woodbury
10225 City Walk Dr
Woodbury, MN 55129
Parkwood Estates
1580 Parkwood Dr
Woodbury, MN 55125

Similar Pages

Woodbury 1 BedroomsWoodbury 2 Bedrooms
Woodbury Apartments with BalconyWoodbury Apartments with Garage
Woodbury Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNApple Valley, MN
Richfield, MNGolden Valley, MNBrooklyn Center, MNChaska, MNNew Hope, MNInver Grove Heights, MNNew Brighton, MNBlaine, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Hennepin Technical CollegeMetropolitan State University
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities