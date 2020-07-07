1830 Donegal Drive

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/808fda701b ---- Fresh and crisp! This tidy townhome gives you so many options, providing everything you need and then some, but nothing excessive to slow you down. Living area includes gas fireplace, open kitchen, private patio, great over-all layout, and plenty of storage. With this rare, value opportunity in Woodbury, embrace the comfort and hominess while also simplifying your life. Available: August 8, 2019 Lease Term: 12 Months Pet Policy: NO PETS Utilities Include In Rent: Lawn Care, Snow Removal, Trash All Other Utilities: To Be Paid By Tenant Normal Water/Sewer Utility Usage Fee: $45/month Filter Replacement Program (if applicable): $20/month (A furnace filter will be delivered monthly to your doorstep. This saves 5%-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.) Note: All information provided is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. ANY AND ALL requests must be made and accepted in writing. Tenant to verify all information prior to signing lease. 2016, 33rd Company, Inc.