2 Story w/everything you'd expect! 4 Br's up inc. Master bath w' whirlpool tub, hwd flrs, ceramic foyer, great rm w/flpc, 6 panel drs, huge kit/ w/raised panel cabinets & pantry. Backs up to large wooded area w/ ponds
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10755 Sailor Way have any available units?
10755 Sailor Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Woodbury, MN.
What amenities does 10755 Sailor Way have?
Some of 10755 Sailor Way's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10755 Sailor Way currently offering any rent specials?
10755 Sailor Way is not currently offering any rent specials.