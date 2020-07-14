Urban Park II

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors carpet extra storage fireplace microwave oven range walk in closets Property Amenities business center clubhouse elevator gym parking pool shuffle board 24hr maintenance bbq/grill yoga cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bike storage coffee bar fire pit internet access lobby package receiving playground

Proudly introducing Urban Park I & II—an upscale community where you can lead a comfortable and sophisticated lifestyle in the quaint Minneapolis metropolitan area. Featuring top-of-the-line amenities and masterfully designed layouts, our St Louis Park, MN, apartments are nothing but desirable. Bring your furry buddy along—we love pets!



Discover the Original building, where you’ll be able to grab a cup of coffee in the community room with Wi-Fi and chat with fellow residents or head straight to the fitness center and get your blood pumping. As for its apartments, each one of them features efficient kitchen appliances and breakfast bars, serene patios/balconies, ample walk-in closets in carpeted bedrooms, along with oversized floorplans, convenient extra storage space and washer/dryer. Some of the apartments come upgraded with gorgeous plank-wood flooring, and the three-bedroom floorplans also feature a fireplace for those cold Minnesota winters.