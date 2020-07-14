All apartments in St. Louis Park
Urban Park II

3601 Phillips Parkway · (952) 243-2901
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3601 Phillips Parkway, St. Louis Park, MN 55426
Minnehaha

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 107 · Avail. Aug 15

$1,285

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 533 sqft

Unit 305 · Avail. Aug 15

$1,310

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 561 sqft

Unit 213 · Avail. Aug 15

$1,310

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 561 sqft

See 18+ more

1 Bedroom

Unit 210 · Avail. Aug 15

$1,420

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 704 sqft

Unit 211 · Avail. Aug 15

$1,430

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 753 sqft

Unit 203 · Avail. Aug 15

$1,430

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 753 sqft

See 10+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Urban Park II.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
carpet
extra storage
fireplace
microwave
oven
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
elevator
gym
parking
pool
shuffle board
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
yoga
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bike storage
coffee bar
fire pit
internet access
lobby
package receiving
playground
Proudly introducing Urban Park I & II—an upscale community where you can lead a comfortable and sophisticated lifestyle in the quaint Minneapolis metropolitan area. Featuring top-of-the-line amenities and masterfully designed layouts, our St Louis Park, MN, apartments are nothing but desirable. Bring your furry buddy along—we love pets!

Discover the Original building, where you’ll be able to grab a cup of coffee in the community room with Wi-Fi and chat with fellow residents or head straight to the fitness center and get your blood pumping. As for its apartments, each one of them features efficient kitchen appliances and breakfast bars, serene patios/balconies, ample walk-in closets in carpeted bedrooms, along with oversized floorplans, convenient extra storage space and washer/dryer. Some of the apartments come upgraded with gorgeous plank-wood flooring, and the three-bedroom floorplans also feature a fireplace for those cold Minnesota winters.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: Two pet per apartment allowed
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply. Please call for details.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Urban Park II have any available units?
Urban Park II has 34 units available starting at $1,285 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Urban Park II have?
Some of Urban Park II's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Urban Park II currently offering any rent specials?
Urban Park II is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Urban Park II pet-friendly?
Yes, Urban Park II is pet friendly.
Does Urban Park II offer parking?
Yes, Urban Park II offers parking.
Does Urban Park II have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Urban Park II offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Urban Park II have a pool?
Yes, Urban Park II has a pool.
Does Urban Park II have accessible units?
No, Urban Park II does not have accessible units.
Does Urban Park II have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Urban Park II has units with dishwashers.
Does Urban Park II have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Urban Park II has units with air conditioning.
