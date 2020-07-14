Amenities

Park Glen is your gateway to Minneapolis without the hassles of downtown. Discover rich details in one of our three finishing packages and fall in love with your new home. Lavish penthouse apartments with vaulted ceilings, wood-burning fireplaces, and upgraded interior features. Premium apartments with caramel granite countertops, maple shaker-style cabinetry, wide plank kitchen flooring, Frieze carpeting, and many more upgrades. Classic white-finish, European style apartments updated only a few years ago are your canvas for creativity and ideal for someone on a budget.Park Glen allows you to balance life, leisure & fun. Perfectly situated between the vibrant Lake Calhoun and the Hwy 100 corridor, Park Glen offers all of the conveniences of city living with shopping, dining, and entertainment at your fingertips. Numerous onsite amenities include sauna, outdoor pool with sunbathing deck, tranquility garden, and fire pit create a resort-style atmosphere that will welcome you home daily and will have your friends asking to hold your next get-together at your place. Steal away for a walk in the 100-acre nature preserve, break a sweat in our 24-hour fitness center, or relax with friends and drinks minutes away at Crave or Coopers. Onsite package acceptance, dry cleaning pickup services & 24-hour emergency maintenance are just a few of the additional conveniences you will receive. Find out why resident referrals are our number one source of traffic! Call today for more information & ask about our "no risk" application! Recipient of the CEL& Associates National Real Estate "A List" PlatinumAwardfor Service and Excellence