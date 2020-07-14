All apartments in St. Louis Park
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:13 AM

Park Glen

4501 Park Glen Rd · (763) 225-2189
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4501 Park Glen Rd, St. Louis Park, MN 55416
Wolfe Park

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 110 · Avail. now

$1,150

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 520 sqft

Unit 222 · Avail. now

$1,190

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 540 sqft

Unit 112 · Avail. Sep 7

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 520 sqft

See 3+ more

1 Bedroom

Unit 230 · Avail. Sep 7

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 763 sqft

Unit 106 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,355

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 770 sqft

Unit 206 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,365

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 770 sqft

See 18+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 102 · Avail. Sep 7

$1,715

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1039 sqft

Unit 141 · Avail. Sep 7

$1,715

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1039 sqft

Unit 219 · Avail. Sep 7

$1,785

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1041 sqft

See 5+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Park Glen.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
air conditioning
bathtub
extra storage
garbage disposal
ice maker
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
fire pit
24hr gym
pool
24hr maintenance
package receiving
sauna
tennis court
elevator
garage
parking
bbq/grill
bike storage
car wash area
cc payments
clubhouse
conference room
e-payments
guest parking
key fob access
lobby
online portal
smoke-free community
yoga
Park Glen is your gateway to Minneapolis without the hassles of downtown. Discover rich details in one of our three finishing packages and fall in love with your new home. Lavish penthouse apartments with vaulted ceilings, wood-burning fireplaces, and upgraded interior features. Premium apartments with caramel granite countertops, maple shaker-style cabinetry, wide plank kitchen flooring, Frieze carpeting, and many more upgrades. Classic white-finish, European style apartments updated only a few years ago are your canvas for creativity and ideal for someone on a budget.Park Glen allows you to balance life, leisure & fun. Perfectly situated between the vibrant Lake Calhoun and the Hwy 100 corridor, Park Glen offers all of the conveniences of city living with shopping, dining, and entertainment at your fingertips. Numerous onsite amenities include sauna, outdoor pool with sunbathing deck, tranquility garden, and fire pit create a resort-style atmosphere that will welcome you home daily and will have your friends asking to hold your next get-together at your place. Steal away for a walk in the 100-acre nature preserve, break a sweat in our 24-hour fitness center, or relax with friends and drinks minutes away at Crave or Coopers. Onsite package acceptance, dry cleaning pickup services & 24-hour emergency maintenance are just a few of the additional conveniences you will receive. Find out why resident referrals are our number one source of traffic! Call today for more information & ask about our "no risk" application! Recipient of the CEL& Associates National Real Estate "A List" PlatinumAwardfor Service and Excellence

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Parking Lot;Garage.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Park Glen have any available units?
Park Glen has 35 units available starting at $1,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Park Glen have?
Some of Park Glen's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Park Glen currently offering any rent specials?
Park Glen is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Park Glen pet-friendly?
Yes, Park Glen is pet friendly.
Does Park Glen offer parking?
Yes, Park Glen offers parking.
Does Park Glen have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Park Glen offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Park Glen have a pool?
Yes, Park Glen has a pool.
Does Park Glen have accessible units?
No, Park Glen does not have accessible units.
Does Park Glen have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Park Glen has units with dishwashers.
Does Park Glen have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Park Glen has units with air conditioning.

