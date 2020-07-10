7414 West 22nd Street

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/ce5e3db0ef ----

Condo available in St Louis Park! 1 bedroom 1 Bath Condo with included amenities : 1 Car detached Garage, Pool, Tennis Court, On-site laundry, and Party Room!



Large living room with an adjacent dining room off of the Kitchen. The Bedroom is also very large with tall spacious closets. The rent will include: Heat, Trash, Security, Lawn Care and Snow Removal.



Very close to Restaurants, Shopping and all that St. Louis Park has to offer!



Available: June 7, 2019



Lease Term: 12 Months



Utilities Included in Rent: Heat, Trash, Security, Lawn Care and Snow Removal

Utilities Paid By Tenant: ALL Other

Normal Water Utility Usage Fee: $40



Pet Policy: 2 under 20 lbs. each - $500 per pet deposit