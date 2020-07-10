All apartments in St. Louis Park
Find more places like 7414 West 22nd Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Louis Park, MN
/
7414 West 22nd Street
Last updated April 10 2019 at 1:26 PM

7414 West 22nd Street

7414 West 22nd Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Louis Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

7414 West 22nd Street, St. Louis Park, MN 55426
Willow Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
garage
pool
tennis court
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/ce5e3db0ef ----
Condo available in St Louis Park! 1 bedroom 1 Bath Condo with included amenities : 1 Car detached Garage, Pool, Tennis Court, On-site laundry, and Party Room!

Large living room with an adjacent dining room off of the Kitchen. The Bedroom is also very large with tall spacious closets. The rent will include: Heat, Trash, Security, Lawn Care and Snow Removal.

Very close to Restaurants, Shopping and all that St. Louis Park has to offer!

Available: June 7, 2019

Lease Term: 12 Months

Utilities Included in Rent: Heat, Trash, Security, Lawn Care and Snow Removal
Utilities Paid By Tenant: ALL Other
Normal Water Utility Usage Fee: $40

Pet Policy: 2 under 20 lbs. each - $500 per pet deposit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7414 West 22nd Street have any available units?
7414 West 22nd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Louis Park, MN.
What amenities does 7414 West 22nd Street have?
Some of 7414 West 22nd Street's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7414 West 22nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
7414 West 22nd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7414 West 22nd Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 7414 West 22nd Street is pet friendly.
Does 7414 West 22nd Street offer parking?
Yes, 7414 West 22nd Street offers parking.
Does 7414 West 22nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7414 West 22nd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7414 West 22nd Street have a pool?
Yes, 7414 West 22nd Street has a pool.
Does 7414 West 22nd Street have accessible units?
No, 7414 West 22nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 7414 West 22nd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 7414 West 22nd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7414 West 22nd Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 7414 West 22nd Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Harmony Vista - Hoigaard Village
5650 W 36th St
St. Louis Park, MN 55416
Colonial Terrace
5621 Minnetonka Blvd
St. Louis Park, MN 55416
Urban Park Apartments
3601 Phillips Pkwy
St. Louis Park, MN 55426
The Flats at West End
5310 W 16th St
St. Louis Park, MN 55416
Urban Park II
3601 Phillips Parkway
St. Louis Park, MN 55426
Era on Excelsior
6860 Excelsior Blvd
St. Louis Park, MN 55426
Park Glen
4501 Park Glen Rd
St. Louis Park, MN 55416
Elan West End
1325 Utica Avenue South
St. Louis Park, MN 55416

Similar Pages

St. Louis Park 1 BedroomsSt. Louis Park 2 Bedrooms
St. Louis Park Apartments with ParkingSt. Louis Park Pet Friendly Places
St. Louis Park Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MN
Woodbury, MNEdina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MN
Roseville, MNApple Valley, MNRichfield, MNGolden Valley, MNBrooklyn Center, MNChaska, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Wolfe ParkTriangleEliot
Oak HillElmwood
BirchwoodBlackstone

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Hennepin Technical CollegeMetropolitan State University
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities