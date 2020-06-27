4645 Park Commons Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool bbq/grill garage guest suite yoga

Luxury 1 bedroom unit for sublease. Price reduced by $200, further negotiable.



Private bedroom and bathroom with in-unit washer and dryer, kitchen, and living room. Located in Excelsior & Grand apartments. Unit is available to move in at any date.



Facilities include heated garage parking, gym, cycling/yoga studio, pool and lounge area, event spaces, BBQ grills, guest suites, and more.



Centrally located:

-1 block from Trader Joes, CVS, Starbucks, and Metro transit bus stops

-2 blocks from Fresh Thyme

-5 min drive/10 min walk to Target

-7 min drive to Lake Calhoun and 50th & France

-10 min drive to Uptown



Photos are of actual unit. Lease is up Aug 14, 2020 with option to renew/extend. Furniture can be included if interested.



Feel free to contact for more details, touring of apartment is available!