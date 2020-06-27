All apartments in St. Louis Park
Location

4645 Park Commons Drive, St. Louis Park, MN 55416
Wolfe Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
gym
pool
guest suite
yoga
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
guest suite
yoga
Luxury 1 bedroom unit for sublease. Price reduced by $200, further negotiable.

Private bedroom and bathroom with in-unit washer and dryer, kitchen, and living room. Located in Excelsior & Grand apartments. Unit is available to move in at any date.

Facilities include heated garage parking, gym, cycling/yoga studio, pool and lounge area, event spaces, BBQ grills, guest suites, and more.

Centrally located:
-1 block from Trader Joes, CVS, Starbucks, and Metro transit bus stops
-2 blocks from Fresh Thyme
-5 min drive/10 min walk to Target
-7 min drive to Lake Calhoun and 50th & France
-10 min drive to Uptown

Photos are of actual unit. Lease is up Aug 14, 2020 with option to renew/extend. Furniture can be included if interested.

Feel free to contact for more details, touring of apartment is available!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4645 Park Commons Drive have any available units?
4645 Park Commons Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Louis Park, MN.
What amenities does 4645 Park Commons Drive have?
Some of 4645 Park Commons Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4645 Park Commons Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4645 Park Commons Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4645 Park Commons Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4645 Park Commons Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Louis Park.
Does 4645 Park Commons Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4645 Park Commons Drive offers parking.
Does 4645 Park Commons Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4645 Park Commons Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4645 Park Commons Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4645 Park Commons Drive has a pool.
Does 4645 Park Commons Drive have accessible units?
No, 4645 Park Commons Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4645 Park Commons Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4645 Park Commons Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4645 Park Commons Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4645 Park Commons Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
