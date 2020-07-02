All apartments in St. Louis Park
St. Louis Park, MN
4124 Xenwood Avenue South
4124 Xenwood Avenue South

4124 Xenwood Avenue South
Location

4124 Xenwood Avenue South, St. Louis Park, MN 55416
Brookside

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4124 Xenwood Avenue South · Avail. now

$3,500

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2014 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
Beautifully Renovated 3 Bedroom Single Family Rental in St Louis Park!! - Beautifully updated and meticulously maintained! You'll love this charming 3 bedroom Cape Cod. Main level features a large living room with wood burning fireplace, 2 bedrooms, 1 full bath, newly remodeled kitchen, and gleaming hardwood floors. French doors walk out to fully landscaped backyard with a huge paver patio, pergola, and full privacy fence. Upper level is a beautiful master suite with vaulted ceilings, recessed lighting, & bonus space. Large, custom master bath with whirlpool tub and oversized shower. Lower level includes a spacious family room, tiled wet bar area, laundry room, storage, and 3/4 bath. Security system included. Ideally located in the Brookside neighborhood within a few blocks of highways, shopping, tails, lakes, restaurants and more!! For more info call Eric Davis at 952-200-0145

(RLNE5835264)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4124 Xenwood Avenue South have any available units?
4124 Xenwood Avenue South has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4124 Xenwood Avenue South have?
Some of 4124 Xenwood Avenue South's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4124 Xenwood Avenue South currently offering any rent specials?
4124 Xenwood Avenue South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4124 Xenwood Avenue South pet-friendly?
No, 4124 Xenwood Avenue South is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Louis Park.
Does 4124 Xenwood Avenue South offer parking?
No, 4124 Xenwood Avenue South does not offer parking.
Does 4124 Xenwood Avenue South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4124 Xenwood Avenue South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4124 Xenwood Avenue South have a pool?
Yes, 4124 Xenwood Avenue South has a pool.
Does 4124 Xenwood Avenue South have accessible units?
No, 4124 Xenwood Avenue South does not have accessible units.
Does 4124 Xenwood Avenue South have units with dishwashers?
No, 4124 Xenwood Avenue South does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4124 Xenwood Avenue South have units with air conditioning?
No, 4124 Xenwood Avenue South does not have units with air conditioning.
