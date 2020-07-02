4124 Xenwood Avenue South

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors recently renovated pool fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry pool

Beautifully Renovated 3 Bedroom Single Family Rental in St Louis Park!! - Beautifully updated and meticulously maintained! You'll love this charming 3 bedroom Cape Cod. Main level features a large living room with wood burning fireplace, 2 bedrooms, 1 full bath, newly remodeled kitchen, and gleaming hardwood floors. French doors walk out to fully landscaped backyard with a huge paver patio, pergola, and full privacy fence. Upper level is a beautiful master suite with vaulted ceilings, recessed lighting, & bonus space. Large, custom master bath with whirlpool tub and oversized shower. Lower level includes a spacious family room, tiled wet bar area, laundry room, storage, and 3/4 bath. Security system included. Ideally located in the Brookside neighborhood within a few blocks of highways, shopping, tails, lakes, restaurants and more!! For more info call Eric Davis at 952-200-0145



(RLNE5835264)