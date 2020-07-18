Amenities

3712 Wooddale Ave S # 12 Available 09/01/20 St Louis Park Town Home, 2 Car Heated Garage, Walk Out Patio, Fireplace - This home will be available for a Sept 1 move in, the home is in wonderful condition. The pictures are from before our current tenant moved in, the video was just taken and how the unit currently looks. Video can be found on the Guardian Property Management website.



Walking into the home you will find a large living room and dining area with Fireplace and walk out Patio. The patio faces the neighborhood fountain and West so you will get great sun in the evening.



The main floors also features and large kitchen, 3/4 bath and stairs to the storage area and 2 Car heated private garage. All ceilings are 10 feet giving the entire floor a very large open feel.



Upstairs has a loft area that can be used for an office space, sitting area or a place for a treadmill. Both bedrooms share a full bath with dual sinks and the master bedroom has a walk in closet. Laundry is also located on this level.



Pets are welcome with positive rental reference and credit score. (Dog deposit $500, Cat $200)



Applications will be available at time of showing or online. Each application is $50 per adult and can be paid with a credit or debit card. Application is based on income, credit, rental/work history and includes a criminal background check.



For all units with forced air heating residents will be enrolled in the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program at an additional fee of $15 per month. This program ensures that high-quality HVAC filters are regularly delivered to the doorstep, saving our residents 5-15% on energy bills, offers a clean and healthy living environment, and reduces tenant liability.



Any additional questions please call or email Billy.



