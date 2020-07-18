All apartments in St. Louis Park
Find more places like 3712 Wooddale Ave S # 12.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Louis Park, MN
/
3712 Wooddale Ave S # 12
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

3712 Wooddale Ave S # 12

3712 Wooddale Avenue South · (612) 501-6863
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
St. Louis Park
See all
Elmwood
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3712 Wooddale Avenue South, St. Louis Park, MN 55416
Elmwood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3712 Wooddale Ave S # 12 · Avail. Sep 1

$2,195

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
3712 Wooddale Ave S # 12 Available 09/01/20 St Louis Park Town Home, 2 Car Heated Garage, Walk Out Patio, Fireplace - This home will be available for a Sept 1 move in, the home is in wonderful condition. The pictures are from before our current tenant moved in, the video was just taken and how the unit currently looks. Video can be found on the Guardian Property Management website.

Walking into the home you will find a large living room and dining area with Fireplace and walk out Patio. The patio faces the neighborhood fountain and West so you will get great sun in the evening.

The main floors also features and large kitchen, 3/4 bath and stairs to the storage area and 2 Car heated private garage. All ceilings are 10 feet giving the entire floor a very large open feel.

Upstairs has a loft area that can be used for an office space, sitting area or a place for a treadmill. Both bedrooms share a full bath with dual sinks and the master bedroom has a walk in closet. Laundry is also located on this level.

Pets are welcome with positive rental reference and credit score. (Dog deposit $500, Cat $200)

Applications will be available at time of showing or online. Each application is $50 per adult and can be paid with a credit or debit card. Application is based on income, credit, rental/work history and includes a criminal background check.

For all units with forced air heating residents will be enrolled in the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program at an additional fee of $15 per month. This program ensures that high-quality HVAC filters are regularly delivered to the doorstep, saving our residents 5-15% on energy bills, offers a clean and healthy living environment, and reduces tenant liability.

Any additional questions please call or email Billy.

Broker: GUARDIAN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT AND SERVICES LLC
Agent: Billy Sommers

(RLNE2410368)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3712 Wooddale Ave S # 12 have any available units?
3712 Wooddale Ave S # 12 has a unit available for $2,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3712 Wooddale Ave S # 12 have?
Some of 3712 Wooddale Ave S # 12's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3712 Wooddale Ave S # 12 currently offering any rent specials?
3712 Wooddale Ave S # 12 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3712 Wooddale Ave S # 12 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3712 Wooddale Ave S # 12 is pet friendly.
Does 3712 Wooddale Ave S # 12 offer parking?
Yes, 3712 Wooddale Ave S # 12 offers parking.
Does 3712 Wooddale Ave S # 12 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3712 Wooddale Ave S # 12 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3712 Wooddale Ave S # 12 have a pool?
No, 3712 Wooddale Ave S # 12 does not have a pool.
Does 3712 Wooddale Ave S # 12 have accessible units?
No, 3712 Wooddale Ave S # 12 does not have accessible units.
Does 3712 Wooddale Ave S # 12 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3712 Wooddale Ave S # 12 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3712 Wooddale Ave S # 12 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3712 Wooddale Ave S # 12 has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 3712 Wooddale Ave S # 12?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Ellipse on Excelsior
3920 Excelsior Blvd
St. Louis Park, MN 55416
Helix Apartments
7450 Highway 7
St. Louis Park, MN 55426
Park Towers Apartments
4820 Highway 7
St. Louis Park, MN 55416
Adagio - Hoigaard Village
5655 W 35th St
St. Louis Park, MN 55416
Harmony Vista - Hoigaard Village
5650 W 36th St
St. Louis Park, MN 55416
The Gables at Park Pointe
1361 Hampshire Ave S
St. Louis Park, MN 55426
Somerset Oak
7400 Oak Park Village Dr
St. Louis Park, MN 55426
Elan West End
1325 Utica Avenue South
St. Louis Park, MN 55416

Similar Pages

St. Louis Park 1 BedroomsSt. Louis Park 2 Bedrooms
St. Louis Park Apartments with ParkingSt. Louis Park Pet Friendly Places
St. Louis Park Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNPlymouth, MNBloomington, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNWoodbury, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNRoseville, MN
Maple Grove, MNApple Valley, MNLakeville, MNChaska, MNRichfield, MNNew Hope, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Wolfe ParkTriangle
EliotOak Hill
ElmwoodBlackstone

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Hennepin Technical CollegeMetropolitan State University
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity