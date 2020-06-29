All apartments in St. Louis Park
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:45 PM

3700 Wooddale Ave S 19

3700 Wooddale Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

3700 Wooddale Avenue South, St. Louis Park, MN 55416
Elmwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious SLP Townhome - Property Id: 182766

Spacious and open 2 bd +den townhome, featuring a large eat-in kitchen open to a dining and living space; granite countertop island; new appliances; built-in surround system; automatic gas fireplace with mounted TV; bedroom-level washer and dryer with large master that includes a mounted TV and extensive walk-in closet; spacious bathroom, including a double-vanity, walk-in shower, and a jetted tub; private and heated 2-car garage; and a private patio. HOA (built into the rental price) includes lawn care, snow, trash, and recycling removal.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/182766
Property Id 182766

(RLNE5367212)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3700 Wooddale Ave S 19 have any available units?
3700 Wooddale Ave S 19 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Louis Park, MN.
What amenities does 3700 Wooddale Ave S 19 have?
Some of 3700 Wooddale Ave S 19's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3700 Wooddale Ave S 19 currently offering any rent specials?
3700 Wooddale Ave S 19 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3700 Wooddale Ave S 19 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3700 Wooddale Ave S 19 is pet friendly.
Does 3700 Wooddale Ave S 19 offer parking?
Yes, 3700 Wooddale Ave S 19 offers parking.
Does 3700 Wooddale Ave S 19 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3700 Wooddale Ave S 19 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3700 Wooddale Ave S 19 have a pool?
No, 3700 Wooddale Ave S 19 does not have a pool.
Does 3700 Wooddale Ave S 19 have accessible units?
No, 3700 Wooddale Ave S 19 does not have accessible units.
Does 3700 Wooddale Ave S 19 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3700 Wooddale Ave S 19 has units with dishwashers.
Does 3700 Wooddale Ave S 19 have units with air conditioning?
No, 3700 Wooddale Ave S 19 does not have units with air conditioning.

