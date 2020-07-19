All apartments in St. Louis Park
3640 Wooddale Ave. S. Unit #116
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3640 Wooddale Ave. S. Unit #116

3640 Wooddale Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

3640 Wooddale Avenue South, St. Louis Park, MN 55416
Elmwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
gym
parking
internet access
pet friendly
3640 Wooddale Ave. S. Unit #116 Available 04/01/19 Village in the Park Lofts Condominium - 2006 1st Floor 1 BR / 1 BA / 1 CAR Condo Primely Located within the "Village in the Park" Lofts Condominium Development! Upgrades Galore, Consisting of: Gas Fireplace, 10' Ceilings, Maple Millwork, Chocolate Stained Flooring, Stainless Steel & Corian Kitchen, Washer-Dryer, Private Balcony + Much Much More...It's a Total Catch; so, Do NOT Delay...Schedule a Showing Today! Other Information as Follows:

Application Fee = $55/Adult Applicant (> 18 YO)
Deposit = 1 Month's Rent + Pet Deposit, If Applicable
Pets = Small Dogs < 30# / Number Limit
Smoking = Not Allowed (Not Even Outside)
Tenant Utilities = Gas, Electric, Phone, Cable, Internet
Owner Utilities = HOA Dues (Includes Water, Trash & Exterior Maintenance).
Section 8 = Not Approved

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE2494442)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

