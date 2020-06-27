3225 Blackstone Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Gorgeous updated Rambler with rare open concept nestled back on quiet charming street in St. Louis Park. 2017 Remodelers Showcase dream with stunning kitchen! Hardwood floors are highlighted by natural light pouring in from windows surrounding the home. Enjoy entertaining in large fully updated kitchen featuring SS appliances, granite counters, walk-in pantry, gorgeous cabinetry and a large island with custom built-in dining table. The kitchen opens to the spacious family room, which is perfect for snuggling up and relaxing near gas fireplace. Main floor master includes ensuite bathroom with stone tiles floors and shower as well as a walk-in cedar closet. Large fenced backyard with stamped concrete patio begs for BBQ's and fun! Home is on a quiet street with private views and a park and walking trails at the end of the cul-de-sac. SW light rail projected to come soon for convenient commutes!