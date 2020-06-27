All apartments in St. Louis Park
Find more places like 3225 Blackstone Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Louis Park, MN
/
3225 Blackstone Ave
Last updated July 7 2019 at 7:05 AM

3225 Blackstone Ave

3225 Blackstone Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Louis Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3225 Blackstone Ave, St. Louis Park, MN 55416
Sorensen

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Gorgeous updated Rambler with rare open concept nestled back on quiet charming street in St. Louis Park. 2017 Remodelers Showcase dream with stunning kitchen! Hardwood floors are highlighted by natural light pouring in from windows surrounding the home. Enjoy entertaining in large fully updated kitchen featuring SS appliances, granite counters, walk-in pantry, gorgeous cabinetry and a large island with custom built-in dining table. The kitchen opens to the spacious family room, which is perfect for snuggling up and relaxing near gas fireplace. Main floor master includes ensuite bathroom with stone tiles floors and shower as well as a walk-in cedar closet. Large fenced backyard with stamped concrete patio begs for BBQ's and fun! Home is on a quiet street with private views and a park and walking trails at the end of the cul-de-sac. SW light rail projected to come soon for convenient commutes!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3225 Blackstone Ave have any available units?
3225 Blackstone Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Louis Park, MN.
What amenities does 3225 Blackstone Ave have?
Some of 3225 Blackstone Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3225 Blackstone Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3225 Blackstone Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3225 Blackstone Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3225 Blackstone Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3225 Blackstone Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3225 Blackstone Ave offers parking.
Does 3225 Blackstone Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3225 Blackstone Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3225 Blackstone Ave have a pool?
No, 3225 Blackstone Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3225 Blackstone Ave have accessible units?
No, 3225 Blackstone Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3225 Blackstone Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3225 Blackstone Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 3225 Blackstone Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 3225 Blackstone Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Louisiana Oaks Apartments
7201 Walker St
St. Louis Park, MN 55426
Central Park West
1511 Utica Ave S
St. Louis Park, MN 55416
Urban Park Apartments
3601 Phillips Pkwy
St. Louis Park, MN 55426
The Flats at West End
5310 W 16th St
St. Louis Park, MN 55416
Park Pointe
1435 Hampshire Ave S
St. Louis Park, MN 55426
Urban Park II
3601 Phillips Parkway
St. Louis Park, MN 55426
Boulevard 100
3000 South Highway 100
St. Louis Park, MN 55416
Westwood Chateau
2242 Nevada Ave S
St. Louis Park, MN 55426

Similar Pages

St. Louis Park 1 BedroomsSt. Louis Park 2 Bedrooms
St. Louis Park Apartments with ParkingSt. Louis Park Pet Friendly Places
St. Louis Park Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MN
Woodbury, MNEdina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MN
Roseville, MNApple Valley, MNRichfield, MNGolden Valley, MNBrooklyn Center, MNChaska, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Wolfe ParkTriangleEliot
Oak HillElmwood
BirchwoodBlackstone

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Hennepin Technical CollegeMetropolitan State University
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities