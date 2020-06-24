All apartments in St. Louis Park
Last updated April 20 2020 at 11:55 AM

3124 Jersey Ave. S

3124 Jersey Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

3124 Jersey Avenue South, St. Louis Park, MN 55426
Lenox

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
3124 Jersey Ave. S Available 06/01/20 Wonderful 3 BR on quiet street in St Louis Park available 6/1 - Looking for a fireplace in the living room? Dining Room with corner cabinets?
Finished area in basement with a bar? Then call for a showing!

This 3 bedroom home has:
A fenced in backyard
A new 2+ car garage
Washer/dryer, Central Air,
Plus a wonderful neighborhood!
On a quiet street plus easy access to Highways 7, 100, 394, 169 and buses on Minnetonka Blvd.

If you work in Edina, Golden Valley, Hopkins, Minnetonka it is a great location.
Just minutes to Minneapolis Lakes and Uptown plus the new West End.

About 6 blocks to St. Louis Park Regional Bike Trail. Only 4 blocks to Louisiana Oaks Park and Oak Hill Park with paved trails.

Big advantage - Property has Centerpoint Service Plus plan on all appliances for quick easy repair if needed

Animals possible with references

(RLNE3933231)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3124 Jersey Ave. S have any available units?
3124 Jersey Ave. S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Louis Park, MN.
What amenities does 3124 Jersey Ave. S have?
Some of 3124 Jersey Ave. S's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3124 Jersey Ave. S currently offering any rent specials?
3124 Jersey Ave. S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3124 Jersey Ave. S pet-friendly?
Yes, 3124 Jersey Ave. S is pet friendly.
Does 3124 Jersey Ave. S offer parking?
Yes, 3124 Jersey Ave. S offers parking.
Does 3124 Jersey Ave. S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3124 Jersey Ave. S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3124 Jersey Ave. S have a pool?
No, 3124 Jersey Ave. S does not have a pool.
Does 3124 Jersey Ave. S have accessible units?
No, 3124 Jersey Ave. S does not have accessible units.
Does 3124 Jersey Ave. S have units with dishwashers?
No, 3124 Jersey Ave. S does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3124 Jersey Ave. S have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3124 Jersey Ave. S has units with air conditioning.
