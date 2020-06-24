Amenities
3124 Jersey Ave. S Available 06/01/20 Wonderful 3 BR on quiet street in St Louis Park available 6/1 - Looking for a fireplace in the living room? Dining Room with corner cabinets?
Finished area in basement with a bar? Then call for a showing!
This 3 bedroom home has:
A fenced in backyard
A new 2+ car garage
Washer/dryer, Central Air,
Plus a wonderful neighborhood!
On a quiet street plus easy access to Highways 7, 100, 394, 169 and buses on Minnetonka Blvd.
If you work in Edina, Golden Valley, Hopkins, Minnetonka it is a great location.
Just minutes to Minneapolis Lakes and Uptown plus the new West End.
About 6 blocks to St. Louis Park Regional Bike Trail. Only 4 blocks to Louisiana Oaks Park and Oak Hill Park with paved trails.
Big advantage - Property has Centerpoint Service Plus plan on all appliances for quick easy repair if needed
Animals possible with references
