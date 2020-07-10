All apartments in St. Louis Park
Find more places like 3000 Boone Avenue South.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Louis Park, MN
/
3000 Boone Avenue South
Last updated January 22 2020 at 8:26 PM

3000 Boone Avenue South

3000 Boone Avenue South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Louis Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3000 Boone Avenue South, St. Louis Park, MN 55426
Cobblecrest

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
4 bedroom/2 bath. Farmhouse sink, Granite counter tops in Kitchen & Bath which also feature Soaker Tub and Barn Door. 2 spacious bedrooms on main level. The living room boast a cozy decorative fireplace. Bonus Sun Porch, large concrete Patio & deck in the back. Too many updates to list. Close to shopping, Parks & Public Transportation.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3000 Boone Avenue South have any available units?
3000 Boone Avenue South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Louis Park, MN.
What amenities does 3000 Boone Avenue South have?
Some of 3000 Boone Avenue South's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3000 Boone Avenue South currently offering any rent specials?
3000 Boone Avenue South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3000 Boone Avenue South pet-friendly?
Yes, 3000 Boone Avenue South is pet friendly.
Does 3000 Boone Avenue South offer parking?
No, 3000 Boone Avenue South does not offer parking.
Does 3000 Boone Avenue South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3000 Boone Avenue South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3000 Boone Avenue South have a pool?
No, 3000 Boone Avenue South does not have a pool.
Does 3000 Boone Avenue South have accessible units?
No, 3000 Boone Avenue South does not have accessible units.
Does 3000 Boone Avenue South have units with dishwashers?
No, 3000 Boone Avenue South does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3000 Boone Avenue South have units with air conditioning?
No, 3000 Boone Avenue South does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Uptown West Apartments
3150 Raleigh Ave S
St. Louis Park, MN 55416
Helix Apartments
7450 Highway 7
St. Louis Park, MN 55426
Verge
3601 Park Center Blvd
St. Louis Park, MN 55416
4800 Excelsior
4800 Excelsior Blvd
St. Louis Park, MN 55416
Park Pointe
1435 Hampshire Ave S
St. Louis Park, MN 55426
Era on Excelsior
6860 Excelsior Blvd
St. Louis Park, MN 55426
Cityscape Apartments
5707 Highway 7
St. Louis Park, MN 55416
Excelsior & Grand
3820 Grand Way
St. Louis Park, MN 55416

Similar Pages

St. Louis Park 1 BedroomsSt. Louis Park 2 Bedrooms
St. Louis Park Apartments with ParkingSt. Louis Park Pet Friendly Places
St. Louis Park Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MN
Woodbury, MNEdina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MN
Roseville, MNApple Valley, MNRichfield, MNGolden Valley, MNBrooklyn Center, MNChaska, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Wolfe ParkTriangleEliot
Oak HillElmwood
BirchwoodBlackstone

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Hennepin Technical CollegeMetropolitan State University
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities