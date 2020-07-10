3000 Boone Avenue South

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance

4 bedroom/2 bath. Farmhouse sink, Granite counter tops in Kitchen & Bath which also feature Soaker Tub and Barn Door. 2 spacious bedrooms on main level. The living room boast a cozy decorative fireplace. Bonus Sun Porch, large concrete Patio & deck in the back. Too many updates to list. Close to shopping, Parks & Public Transportation.



Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.



The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.



**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.