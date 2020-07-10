2837 Virginia Avenue S

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard parking garage

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/2171257086 ---- Beautiful 4 bedroom unit in side by side St. Louis Park Duplex features stainless steel range and refrigerator in kitchen, a dishwasher, beautiful hardwood floors in main floor living room and bedrooms with ceiling fans and large closets. Basement boasts 2 recently carpeted bedrooms, a bathroom, in unit laundry, and a storage unit. Central air conditioning, one garage parking one off street parking spot. Come see it today, this won\'t last long! Quiet area, but a short drive to West End shopping, entertainment, and restaurants. Tenant responsible for all utilities. Must have stable income and rental history. All adults to complete rental application and screening. No Section 8 or smoking. Leasing agent is Licensed MN Real Estate Broker.