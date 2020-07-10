All apartments in St. Louis Park
Last updated August 23 2019 at 4:56 PM

2837 Virginia Avenue S

2837 Virginia Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

2837 Virginia Avenue South, St. Louis Park, MN 55426
Cobblecrest

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/2171257086 ---- Beautiful 4 bedroom unit in side by side St. Louis Park Duplex features stainless steel range and refrigerator in kitchen, a dishwasher, beautiful hardwood floors in main floor living room and bedrooms with ceiling fans and large closets. Basement boasts 2 recently carpeted bedrooms, a bathroom, in unit laundry, and a storage unit. Central air conditioning, one garage parking one off street parking spot. Come see it today, this won\'t last long! Quiet area, but a short drive to West End shopping, entertainment, and restaurants. Tenant responsible for all utilities. Must have stable income and rental history. All adults to complete rental application and screening. No Section 8 or smoking. Leasing agent is Licensed MN Real Estate Broker.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2837 Virginia Avenue S have any available units?
2837 Virginia Avenue S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Louis Park, MN.
What amenities does 2837 Virginia Avenue S have?
Some of 2837 Virginia Avenue S's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2837 Virginia Avenue S currently offering any rent specials?
2837 Virginia Avenue S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2837 Virginia Avenue S pet-friendly?
No, 2837 Virginia Avenue S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Louis Park.
Does 2837 Virginia Avenue S offer parking?
Yes, 2837 Virginia Avenue S offers parking.
Does 2837 Virginia Avenue S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2837 Virginia Avenue S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2837 Virginia Avenue S have a pool?
No, 2837 Virginia Avenue S does not have a pool.
Does 2837 Virginia Avenue S have accessible units?
No, 2837 Virginia Avenue S does not have accessible units.
Does 2837 Virginia Avenue S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2837 Virginia Avenue S has units with dishwashers.
Does 2837 Virginia Avenue S have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2837 Virginia Avenue S has units with air conditioning.

