Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

2576 Alabama Ave S Available 06/01/20 Great 1 Bed / 1.5 Bath Townhouse in St. Louis Park w/ Updated Kitchen, Vaulted Ceilings, 2-Car Garage! - Another great listing from CitiesRentals.com!



This beautiful 1 bedroom townhome is conveniently located off Hwy 100 in St. Louis Park, close to many parks and schools. It boasts an open layout, fireplace, vaulted ceilings, loft overlooking the living room, Washer & Dryer in unit, 2 car garage, and a private patio! This home was recently remodeled with all new kitchen cabinets and appliances and has been very well maintained.



Trash collection is included in rent. Tenant is responsible for all other utilities. Small dogs will be considered with a pet deposit. Limit of 1 dog.



To schedule a showing, call or text Phil at 952-905-6505 or email Phil@CitiesRentals.com



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5683306)