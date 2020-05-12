All apartments in St. Louis Park
2576 Alabama Ave S
Last updated April 7 2020 at 11:17 AM

2576 Alabama Ave S

2576 Alabama Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

2576 Alabama Avenue South, St. Louis Park, MN 55416
Birchwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
2576 Alabama Ave S Available 06/01/20 Great 1 Bed / 1.5 Bath Townhouse in St. Louis Park w/ Updated Kitchen, Vaulted Ceilings, 2-Car Garage! - Another great listing from CitiesRentals.com!

This beautiful 1 bedroom townhome is conveniently located off Hwy 100 in St. Louis Park, close to many parks and schools. It boasts an open layout, fireplace, vaulted ceilings, loft overlooking the living room, Washer & Dryer in unit, 2 car garage, and a private patio! This home was recently remodeled with all new kitchen cabinets and appliances and has been very well maintained.

Trash collection is included in rent. Tenant is responsible for all other utilities. Small dogs will be considered with a pet deposit. Limit of 1 dog.

To schedule a showing, call or text Phil at 952-905-6505 or email Phil@CitiesRentals.com

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5683306)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2576 Alabama Ave S have any available units?
2576 Alabama Ave S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Louis Park, MN.
What amenities does 2576 Alabama Ave S have?
Some of 2576 Alabama Ave S's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2576 Alabama Ave S currently offering any rent specials?
2576 Alabama Ave S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2576 Alabama Ave S pet-friendly?
Yes, 2576 Alabama Ave S is pet friendly.
Does 2576 Alabama Ave S offer parking?
Yes, 2576 Alabama Ave S offers parking.
Does 2576 Alabama Ave S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2576 Alabama Ave S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2576 Alabama Ave S have a pool?
No, 2576 Alabama Ave S does not have a pool.
Does 2576 Alabama Ave S have accessible units?
No, 2576 Alabama Ave S does not have accessible units.
Does 2576 Alabama Ave S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2576 Alabama Ave S has units with dishwashers.
Does 2576 Alabama Ave S have units with air conditioning?
No, 2576 Alabama Ave S does not have units with air conditioning.

