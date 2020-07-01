1338 Idaho Ave. S

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 on-site laundry parking garage

** RENT REDUCED** In lieu of COVID-19, we have reduce the rent to $1,995 a month.



AVAILABLE MAY 15th 2020 (previously June 1st)



Welcome home! This lovely 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom (1 full upstairs, 3/4 in basement) single family home in the Eliot neighborhood of St. Louis Park is available for rent starting May 15th, 2020. Not approved through Section 8.



You will feel at home with the newly remodeled kitchen, nice-sized bedrooms, HUGE backyard, and 2-car garage for parking. It's conveniently located near many shops, grocery stores, and parks. St. Louis Park school district 283. Easy access to highways 394, 169 and 100!



Includes dishwasher, gas stove, wine fridge, over-sized fridge upstairs, and a washer & dryer. The basement includes a spacious basement with entertainment area, retro bar and additional fridge.



Perfect alternative to over-priced and crowded apartments and condos in a great location. No cats. Dogs up to 40 lbs allowed, $50/dog/month and additional pet agreement required. (1 dog limit)



Tenants pay utilities and lawn care. Lawn mower provided. There is also a water softener rental for $30 a month which the tenant will maintain.