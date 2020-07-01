All apartments in St. Louis Park
Find more places like 1338 Idaho Ave. S.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Louis Park, MN
/
1338 Idaho Ave. S
Last updated April 23 2020 at 10:45 PM

1338 Idaho Ave. S

1338 Idaho Avenue South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Louis Park
See all
Eliot
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1338 Idaho Avenue South, St. Louis Park, MN 55426
Eliot

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
garage
** RENT REDUCED** In lieu of COVID-19, we have reduce the rent to $1,995 a month.

AVAILABLE MAY 15th 2020 (previously June 1st)

Welcome home! This lovely 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom (1 full upstairs, 3/4 in basement) single family home in the Eliot neighborhood of St. Louis Park is available for rent starting May 15th, 2020. Not approved through Section 8.

You will feel at home with the newly remodeled kitchen, nice-sized bedrooms, HUGE backyard, and 2-car garage for parking. It's conveniently located near many shops, grocery stores, and parks. St. Louis Park school district 283. Easy access to highways 394, 169 and 100!

Includes dishwasher, gas stove, wine fridge, over-sized fridge upstairs, and a washer & dryer. The basement includes a spacious basement with entertainment area, retro bar and additional fridge.

Perfect alternative to over-priced and crowded apartments and condos in a great location. No cats. Dogs up to 40 lbs allowed, $50/dog/month and additional pet agreement required. (1 dog limit)

Tenants pay utilities and lawn care. Lawn mower provided. There is also a water softener rental for $30 a month which the tenant will maintain.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1338 Idaho Ave. S have any available units?
1338 Idaho Ave. S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Louis Park, MN.
What amenities does 1338 Idaho Ave. S have?
Some of 1338 Idaho Ave. S's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1338 Idaho Ave. S currently offering any rent specials?
1338 Idaho Ave. S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1338 Idaho Ave. S pet-friendly?
Yes, 1338 Idaho Ave. S is pet friendly.
Does 1338 Idaho Ave. S offer parking?
Yes, 1338 Idaho Ave. S offers parking.
Does 1338 Idaho Ave. S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1338 Idaho Ave. S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1338 Idaho Ave. S have a pool?
No, 1338 Idaho Ave. S does not have a pool.
Does 1338 Idaho Ave. S have accessible units?
No, 1338 Idaho Ave. S does not have accessible units.
Does 1338 Idaho Ave. S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1338 Idaho Ave. S has units with dishwashers.
Does 1338 Idaho Ave. S have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1338 Idaho Ave. S has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Helix Apartments
7450 Highway 7
St. Louis Park, MN 55426
Central Park West
1511 Utica Ave S
St. Louis Park, MN 55416
Walden Wood
4301 Park Glen Rd
St. Louis Park, MN 55416
Lynn Plaza
3624 Lynn Ave
St. Louis Park, MN 55416
4800 Excelsior
4800 Excelsior Blvd
St. Louis Park, MN 55416
Elan West End
1325 Utica Avenue South
St. Louis Park, MN 55416
Boulevard 100
3000 South Highway 100
St. Louis Park, MN 55416
Westwood Chateau
2242 Nevada Ave S
St. Louis Park, MN 55426

Similar Pages

St. Louis Park 1 BedroomsSt. Louis Park 2 Bedrooms
St. Louis Park Apartments with ParkingSt. Louis Park Pet Friendly Places
St. Louis Park Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MN
Woodbury, MNEdina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MN
Roseville, MNApple Valley, MNRichfield, MNGolden Valley, MNBrooklyn Center, MNChaska, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Wolfe ParkTriangleEliot
Oak HillElmwood
BirchwoodBlackstone

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Hennepin Technical CollegeMetropolitan State University
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities