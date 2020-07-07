All apartments in Shakopee
Last updated March 18 2019 at 9:49 PM

8433 Blazing Star Circle

8433 Blazing Star Circle · No Longer Available
Location

8433 Blazing Star Circle, Shakopee, MN 55379

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/c0e0e5b0f7 ----
Home in Shakopee with gorgeous views! Riverside Fields Community Pool and play area nearby.

This inviting home welcomes you right in to the formal living and dining room areas. Maple hardwood floors lead back into a cozy family room with gas fireplace, dining room and kitchen brimming with natural light. The sliding glass door off of the dining room connects to a spacious deck perfect for enjoying the outdoors. The main level also provides the 5th bedroom or functional office space and a half bathroom off of the kitchen.

The upper level features a beautiful master suite with vaulted ceilings, gorgeous views and a walk-in closet. The private master bathroom also includes a Jacuzzi tub, standup shower and double vanity. Three bedrooms and a full bathroom are additionally located on the upper level along with a convenient lookout over the front entry.

Available: April 8, 2018

Lease Term: 12 Months

Utilities Included in Rent: NONE
Utilities Paid By Tenant: ALL Utilities

Normal Water Utility Usage Fee: $60/month

Filter Replacement Program (if applicable): $20/month (A furnace filter will be delivered monthly to your doorstep. This saves 5%-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.)

Pet Policy: 1 under 25 lbs. - $500 per pet deposit

Note: All information provided is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. ANY AND ALL requests must be made and accepted in writing. Tenant to verify all information prior to signing lease. 2016, 33rd Company, Inc.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8433 Blazing Star Circle have any available units?
8433 Blazing Star Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Shakopee, MN.
What amenities does 8433 Blazing Star Circle have?
Some of 8433 Blazing Star Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8433 Blazing Star Circle currently offering any rent specials?
8433 Blazing Star Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8433 Blazing Star Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 8433 Blazing Star Circle is pet friendly.
Does 8433 Blazing Star Circle offer parking?
No, 8433 Blazing Star Circle does not offer parking.
Does 8433 Blazing Star Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8433 Blazing Star Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8433 Blazing Star Circle have a pool?
Yes, 8433 Blazing Star Circle has a pool.
Does 8433 Blazing Star Circle have accessible units?
No, 8433 Blazing Star Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 8433 Blazing Star Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 8433 Blazing Star Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8433 Blazing Star Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 8433 Blazing Star Circle does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
