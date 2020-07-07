8433 Blazing Star Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Home in Shakopee with gorgeous views! Riverside Fields Community Pool and play area nearby.



This inviting home welcomes you right in to the formal living and dining room areas. Maple hardwood floors lead back into a cozy family room with gas fireplace, dining room and kitchen brimming with natural light. The sliding glass door off of the dining room connects to a spacious deck perfect for enjoying the outdoors. The main level also provides the 5th bedroom or functional office space and a half bathroom off of the kitchen.



The upper level features a beautiful master suite with vaulted ceilings, gorgeous views and a walk-in closet. The private master bathroom also includes a Jacuzzi tub, standup shower and double vanity. Three bedrooms and a full bathroom are additionally located on the upper level along with a convenient lookout over the front entry.



Available: April 8, 2018



Lease Term: 12 Months



Utilities Included in Rent: NONE

Utilities Paid By Tenant: ALL Utilities



Normal Water Utility Usage Fee: $60/month



Filter Replacement Program (if applicable): $20/month (A furnace filter will be delivered monthly to your doorstep. This saves 5%-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.)



Pet Policy: 1 under 25 lbs. - $500 per pet deposit



