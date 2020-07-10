8033 Stratford Circle South - 1

Amenities

Spacious town home with three bedrooms on the same level! The main floor offers an open concept with a large living/dining combination, a sliding door out to a private deck, half bathroom, and kitchen with breakfast bar, white cabinets, pantry and a space for an eat-in dining area or a desk/bakers rack. The upper level has the vaulted master suite, with walk-in closet, private bathroom with jacuzzi tub and separate shower and double sinks. Two more bedrooms and a full bathroom on this level. The finished lower level has a 4th bedroom with it's own private 3/4 bathroom, the laundry and mechanical areas as well as access to the garage. Two car attached garage. Located in a nice, quiet neighborhood, close to shopping and tons of restaurants along with easy access to Hwy 13 and 169. Shakopee School District #720.



Take a video tour at https://youtu.be/tkjq3zfaMTY



Lease Terms: $1995 Security Deposit. Garbage, snow and lawn care are included. Tenant is responsible for all other utilities. Pets may be accepted based on owner's approval and with a $300 non refundable pet fee. This home does not qualify for section 8.



Rental Screening Guidelines:

Background and Credit Checks are conducted on all adults

Income of 3x the monthly rent or more

Credit score of 600 or higher (under 600 can be considered with a double deposit)

No felonies or violence related criminal convictions

No previous evictions



The criteria above are not all inclusive and other factors may apply, it is only meant to be a guideline.

Spacious 4/BR, 4BA, 2-story Townhome w/ Large Owner Suite.