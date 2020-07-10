All apartments in Shakopee
8033 Stratford Circle South - 1

8033 Stratford Circle South · No Longer Available
Location

8033 Stratford Circle South, Shakopee, MN 55379

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Spacious town home with three bedrooms on the same level! The main floor offers an open concept with a large living/dining combination, a sliding door out to a private deck, half bathroom, and kitchen with breakfast bar, white cabinets, pantry and a space for an eat-in dining area or a desk/bakers rack. The upper level has the vaulted master suite, with walk-in closet, private bathroom with jacuzzi tub and separate shower and double sinks. Two more bedrooms and a full bathroom on this level. The finished lower level has a 4th bedroom with it's own private 3/4 bathroom, the laundry and mechanical areas as well as access to the garage. Two car attached garage. Located in a nice, quiet neighborhood, close to shopping and tons of restaurants along with easy access to Hwy 13 and 169. Shakopee School District #720.

Take a video tour at https://youtu.be/tkjq3zfaMTY

Lease Terms: $1995 Security Deposit. Garbage, snow and lawn care are included. Tenant is responsible for all other utilities. Pets may be accepted based on owner's approval and with a $300 non refundable pet fee. This home does not qualify for section 8.

Rental Screening Guidelines:
Background and Credit Checks are conducted on all adults
Income of 3x the monthly rent or more
Credit score of 600 or higher (under 600 can be considered with a double deposit)
No felonies or violence related criminal convictions
No previous evictions

The criteria above are not all inclusive and other factors may apply, it is only meant to be a guideline.
Spacious 4/BR, 4BA, 2-story Townhome w/ Large Owner Suite.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8033 Stratford Circle South - 1 have any available units?
8033 Stratford Circle South - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Shakopee, MN.
What amenities does 8033 Stratford Circle South - 1 have?
Some of 8033 Stratford Circle South - 1's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8033 Stratford Circle South - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
8033 Stratford Circle South - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8033 Stratford Circle South - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 8033 Stratford Circle South - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 8033 Stratford Circle South - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 8033 Stratford Circle South - 1 offers parking.
Does 8033 Stratford Circle South - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8033 Stratford Circle South - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8033 Stratford Circle South - 1 have a pool?
No, 8033 Stratford Circle South - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 8033 Stratford Circle South - 1 have accessible units?
No, 8033 Stratford Circle South - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 8033 Stratford Circle South - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8033 Stratford Circle South - 1 has units with dishwashers.
Does 8033 Stratford Circle South - 1 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8033 Stratford Circle South - 1 has units with air conditioning.

