8016 Stratford Cir S

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

For a showing of this property, please contact Adria Kujak at adriak@reiprop.com or 612-968-1609.



Wow! Newly remodeled 3 bedroom townhome with beautiful flooring, a fresh coat of paint throughout, spectacular lighting, and carpeting! Take a look at this grand entry with vaulted ceilings and a view of the fireplace as you walk in! The kitchen boasts a new granite countertop and all new stainless steel appliances will be installed on February 26th. Walk out patio from dining area spreads out into a grassy back yard. Intriguing layout where you can circle around the rooms on the main floor without interruption, and the half bath is tucked away in a convenient spot. Great storage under the stairs and the laundry room coming in from garage has a new washer and dryer! The bedrooms are all conveniently located on the 2nd floor. Spacious master bedroom with walk-in closet and full bath. Conveniently located to walking paths, parks, shopping, restaurants, and very close to freeway access.

Rent per month $1699, deposit $1700. Pet deposit $500, but completely refundable if no damage. Assoc. pet fee of $200 per year if you own a dog. Owner pays garbage and water, tenant pays all other utilities.

See more property management homes for rent in the Twin Cities Minnesota at http://www.reipropertymanagement.com