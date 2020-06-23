All apartments in Shakopee
Find more places like 8016 Stratford Cir S.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Shakopee, MN
/
8016 Stratford Cir S
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8016 Stratford Cir S

8016 Stratford Circle South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Shakopee
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

8016 Stratford Circle South, Shakopee, MN 55379

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
For a showing of this property, please contact Adria Kujak at adriak@reiprop.com or 612-968-1609.

Wow! Newly remodeled 3 bedroom townhome with beautiful flooring, a fresh coat of paint throughout, spectacular lighting, and carpeting! Take a look at this grand entry with vaulted ceilings and a view of the fireplace as you walk in! The kitchen boasts a new granite countertop and all new stainless steel appliances will be installed on February 26th. Walk out patio from dining area spreads out into a grassy back yard. Intriguing layout where you can circle around the rooms on the main floor without interruption, and the half bath is tucked away in a convenient spot. Great storage under the stairs and the laundry room coming in from garage has a new washer and dryer! The bedrooms are all conveniently located on the 2nd floor. Spacious master bedroom with walk-in closet and full bath. Conveniently located to walking paths, parks, shopping, restaurants, and very close to freeway access.
Rent per month $1699, deposit $1700. Pet deposit $500, but completely refundable if no damage. Assoc. pet fee of $200 per year if you own a dog. Owner pays garbage and water, tenant pays all other utilities.
See more property management homes for rent in the Twin Cities Minnesota at http://www.reipropertymanagement.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8016 Stratford Cir S have any available units?
8016 Stratford Cir S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Shakopee, MN.
What amenities does 8016 Stratford Cir S have?
Some of 8016 Stratford Cir S's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8016 Stratford Cir S currently offering any rent specials?
8016 Stratford Cir S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8016 Stratford Cir S pet-friendly?
Yes, 8016 Stratford Cir S is pet friendly.
Does 8016 Stratford Cir S offer parking?
Yes, 8016 Stratford Cir S offers parking.
Does 8016 Stratford Cir S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8016 Stratford Cir S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8016 Stratford Cir S have a pool?
No, 8016 Stratford Cir S does not have a pool.
Does 8016 Stratford Cir S have accessible units?
No, 8016 Stratford Cir S does not have accessible units.
Does 8016 Stratford Cir S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8016 Stratford Cir S has units with dishwashers.
Does 8016 Stratford Cir S have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8016 Stratford Cir S has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Addison
935 Alysheba Rd
Shakopee, MN 55379
The Sixton
1601 Harvest Lane
Shakopee, MN 55379
Riva Ridge
1224 Shakopee Ave E
Shakopee, MN 55379

Similar Pages

Shakopee 1 BedroomsShakopee 2 Bedrooms
Shakopee Apartments with GarageShakopee Apartments with Parking
Shakopee Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MNEdina, MNMinnetonka, MN
Maplewood, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNFridley, MNHopkins, MNWest St. Paul, MNShoreview, MNElk River, MNChanhassen, MN
Lakeville, MNSavage, MNAnoka, MNRamsey, MNNorth St. Paul, MNCrystal, MNLittle Canada, MNBuffalo, MNRobbinsdale, MNOakdale, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Anoka Technical CollegeConcordia University-Saint Paul
Hamline UniversityHennepin Technical College
Metropolitan State University