Last updated February 21 2020 at 3:49 AM

7929 Stratford Circle

7929 Stratford Circle North · No Longer Available
Location

7929 Stratford Circle North, Shakopee, MN 55379

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
This spacious end unit town home has so much to offer! The main floor features a living room, dining room, kitchen with eat in area, 1/2 bathroom and a family or hearth room with a gas fireplace. Gleaming hardwood floors throughout! Step out onto the deck from the sliding door off of the kitchen. There are three bedrooms upstairs, including a huge master, with walk in closet and private bathroom, and another full guess bathroom. The lower level is finished and has a 4th bedroom or could be used as another living space, as well as it's own 3/4 bathroom. Located in a great neighborhood near shops, restaurants and close to freeway access. Two car attached garage. This home is well maintained and move in ready! Shakopee School District #720.

Lease Terms: Seeking a 12 month lease term or longer. Pets accepted based on owner's approval and with a $300 non refundable pet fee. Garbage, snow and lawn care are included. Tenants are responsible for all other utilities. This home does not qualify for section 8.
Huge 4BR Town home within walking distance to shops & restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7929 Stratford Circle have any available units?
7929 Stratford Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Shakopee, MN.
What amenities does 7929 Stratford Circle have?
Some of 7929 Stratford Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7929 Stratford Circle currently offering any rent specials?
7929 Stratford Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7929 Stratford Circle pet-friendly?
No, 7929 Stratford Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Shakopee.
Does 7929 Stratford Circle offer parking?
Yes, 7929 Stratford Circle offers parking.
Does 7929 Stratford Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7929 Stratford Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7929 Stratford Circle have a pool?
No, 7929 Stratford Circle does not have a pool.
Does 7929 Stratford Circle have accessible units?
No, 7929 Stratford Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 7929 Stratford Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 7929 Stratford Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7929 Stratford Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 7929 Stratford Circle does not have units with air conditioning.

