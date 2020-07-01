7929 Stratford Circle

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking garage

This spacious end unit town home has so much to offer! The main floor features a living room, dining room, kitchen with eat in area, 1/2 bathroom and a family or hearth room with a gas fireplace. Gleaming hardwood floors throughout! Step out onto the deck from the sliding door off of the kitchen. There are three bedrooms upstairs, including a huge master, with walk in closet and private bathroom, and another full guess bathroom. The lower level is finished and has a 4th bedroom or could be used as another living space, as well as it's own 3/4 bathroom. Located in a great neighborhood near shops, restaurants and close to freeway access. Two car attached garage. This home is well maintained and move in ready! Shakopee School District #720.



Lease Terms: Seeking a 12 month lease term or longer. Pets accepted based on owner's approval and with a $300 non refundable pet fee. Garbage, snow and lawn care are included. Tenants are responsible for all other utilities. This home does not qualify for section 8.

Huge 4BR Town home within walking distance to shops & restaurants.