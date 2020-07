Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

An absolutely stunning & must see 2 bedroom, 3 bath home. Two levels of charm with an attached 2 car garage and a private patio outdoors. Large bedrooms in upper level. The master suite complete w/walk in & spacious full bath. 2nd room with huge closets & walk thru bath. The home boast open floor plan on main level. Tile backsplash, granite countertops & newer flooring throughout. Just minutes from Mpls/St.Paul. Walking distance to grocery, coffee, dining, bus & parks.