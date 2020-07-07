634 Roundhouse St.

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/7348642069 ---- 2 bedroom 2.5 bathroom Town Home in Shakopee available 8/1/2019!!! This home offers: -Built in 1997 -Front patio perfect for this coming summer -All new stainless steel appliances -2 stall attached garage -Gas fireplace -Washer and dryer in unit -Beautiful hardwood floors -Both bedrooms are located upstairs with huge closets, each with its own bathroom -Close to restaurants-Dangerfield\'s Restaurant, Subway, New Dragon Cafe Inc, Pizza Man and Pizza-N-Pasta!!! You will love this beautiful home that is ready to 8/1/2019!! Please contact VSM Real Estate to schedule a showing today: rentals@vsmrealestate.com OR 651.447.7368 Additional Terms 1. 12 months or longer lease term 2. $50 application fee per person over the age of 18 3. This property is NOT section 8 approved. 4. Tenant paid utilities: gas, electric, phone, internet, cable. 5. Pets are conditional with a nonrefundable pet fee. 6. Please confirm property availability and lease terms prior to application. 7. Agency Disclosure: VSM Real Estate is an authorized agent of the property owner and represents them as their property management company. VSM owes tenants and prospective tenants honesty and fair dealings. VSM and the property owner will adhere to all applicable laws related to this transaction. Gas Fireplace Walk In Closets Washer And Dryer In Unit