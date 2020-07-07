All apartments in Shakopee
634 Roundhouse St.
Last updated June 10 2019 at 9:24 PM

634 Roundhouse St.

634 Roundhouse Street · No Longer Available
Location

634 Roundhouse Street, Shakopee, MN 55379

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/7348642069 ---- 2 bedroom 2.5 bathroom Town Home in Shakopee available 8/1/2019!!! This home offers: -Built in 1997 -Front patio perfect for this coming summer -All new stainless steel appliances -2 stall attached garage -Gas fireplace -Washer and dryer in unit -Beautiful hardwood floors -Both bedrooms are located upstairs with huge closets, each with its own bathroom -Close to restaurants-Dangerfield\'s Restaurant, Subway, New Dragon Cafe Inc, Pizza Man and Pizza-N-Pasta!!! You will love this beautiful home that is ready to 8/1/2019!! Please contact VSM Real Estate to schedule a showing today: rentals@vsmrealestate.com OR 651.447.7368 Additional Terms 1. 12 months or longer lease term 2. $50 application fee per person over the age of 18 3. This property is NOT section 8 approved. 4. Tenant paid utilities: gas, electric, phone, internet, cable. 5. Pets are conditional with a nonrefundable pet fee. 6. Please confirm property availability and lease terms prior to application. 7. Agency Disclosure: VSM Real Estate is an authorized agent of the property owner and represents them as their property management company. VSM owes tenants and prospective tenants honesty and fair dealings. VSM and the property owner will adhere to all applicable laws related to this transaction. Gas Fireplace Walk In Closets Washer And Dryer In Unit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 634 Roundhouse St. have any available units?
634 Roundhouse St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Shakopee, MN.
What amenities does 634 Roundhouse St. have?
Some of 634 Roundhouse St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 634 Roundhouse St. currently offering any rent specials?
634 Roundhouse St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 634 Roundhouse St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 634 Roundhouse St. is pet friendly.
Does 634 Roundhouse St. offer parking?
Yes, 634 Roundhouse St. offers parking.
Does 634 Roundhouse St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 634 Roundhouse St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 634 Roundhouse St. have a pool?
No, 634 Roundhouse St. does not have a pool.
Does 634 Roundhouse St. have accessible units?
No, 634 Roundhouse St. does not have accessible units.
Does 634 Roundhouse St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 634 Roundhouse St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 634 Roundhouse St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 634 Roundhouse St. does not have units with air conditioning.

