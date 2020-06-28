615 Providence Dr

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage carpet

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

2 Bedroom Townhome - Nice 2 Bedroom Town home just off 17th Avenue between Marshall Road & Townline Avenue.



Featuring:

- 1348 SF, all beds and laundry on upper level

- Great location, within walking distance the the Metro Transit on Marshall

Road.

- One car attached garage, extended driveway for additional parking.

- Landlord Pays for garbage, water and Association dues, tenant pays for

remaining utilities.

- No smoking

- NO PETS (Please don't ask.)

**Rooms**

Total Bathrooms: 1.5

Full Bathroom: 1

Half Bathroom: 1

Bathroom: Upper Level Full Bath, Main Floor 1/2 Bath

**Bedrooms**

Total Bedrooms: 2 - carpet floor

Bedroom 1: 13'6'' x 12'

Bedroom 2: 11' 6'' x 10' 6''

**Other Rooms*-*

Living Room: 7'6'' x 22'

Kitchen: 8'6'' x 11' - hard wood floor

Dinning Room: 8' x 12' - hard wood floor

Garage: 19' x 10' 6''



Lease Term: 12 or 24 Months

Background check required.



$45 application per adult

Available NOW!

Apply on line at apsminnesota.com

Associated Property Services

952-233-2155



(RLNE5098189)