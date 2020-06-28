All apartments in Shakopee
615 Providence Dr
615 Providence Dr

615 Providence Drive · No Longer Available
Location

615 Providence Drive, Shakopee, MN 55379

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2 Bedroom Townhome - Nice 2 Bedroom Town home just off 17th Avenue between Marshall Road & Townline Avenue.

Featuring:
- 1348 SF, all beds and laundry on upper level
- Great location, within walking distance the the Metro Transit on Marshall
Road.
- One car attached garage, extended driveway for additional parking.
- Landlord Pays for garbage, water and Association dues, tenant pays for
remaining utilities.
- No smoking
- NO PETS (Please don't ask.)
**Rooms**
Total Bathrooms: 1.5
Full Bathroom: 1
Half Bathroom: 1
Bathroom: Upper Level Full Bath, Main Floor 1/2 Bath
**Bedrooms**
Total Bedrooms: 2 - carpet floor
Bedroom 1: 13'6'' x 12'
Bedroom 2: 11' 6'' x 10' 6''
**Other Rooms*-*
Living Room: 7'6'' x 22'
Kitchen: 8'6'' x 11' - hard wood floor
Dinning Room: 8' x 12' - hard wood floor
Garage: 19' x 10' 6''

Lease Term: 12 or 24 Months
Background check required.

$45 application per adult
Available NOW!
Apply on line at apsminnesota.com
Associated Property Services
952-233-2155

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5098189)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 615 Providence Dr have any available units?
615 Providence Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Shakopee, MN.
What amenities does 615 Providence Dr have?
Some of 615 Providence Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 615 Providence Dr currently offering any rent specials?
615 Providence Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 615 Providence Dr pet-friendly?
No, 615 Providence Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Shakopee.
Does 615 Providence Dr offer parking?
Yes, 615 Providence Dr offers parking.
Does 615 Providence Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 615 Providence Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 615 Providence Dr have a pool?
No, 615 Providence Dr does not have a pool.
Does 615 Providence Dr have accessible units?
No, 615 Providence Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 615 Providence Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 615 Providence Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 615 Providence Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 615 Providence Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
