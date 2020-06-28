615 Providence Dr

Amenities
2 Bedroom Townhome - Nice 2 Bedroom Town home just off 17th Avenue between Marshall Road & Townline Avenue.
Featuring:
- 1348 SF, all beds and laundry on upper level
- Great location, within walking distance the the Metro Transit on Marshall
Road.
- One car attached garage, extended driveway for additional parking.
- Landlord Pays for garbage, water and Association dues, tenant pays for
remaining utilities.
- No smoking
- NO PETS (Please don't ask.)
**Rooms**
Total Bathrooms: 1.5
Full Bathroom: 1
Half Bathroom: 1
Bathroom: Upper Level Full Bath, Main Floor 1/2 Bath
**Bedrooms**
Total Bedrooms: 2 - carpet floor
Bedroom 1: 13'6'' x 12'
Bedroom 2: 11' 6'' x 10' 6''
**Other Rooms*-*
Living Room: 7'6'' x 22'
Kitchen: 8'6'' x 11' - hard wood floor
Dinning Room: 8' x 12' - hard wood floor
Garage: 19' x 10' 6''
Lease Term: 12 or 24 Months
Background check required.
$45 application per adult
Available NOW!
Apply on line at apsminnesota.com
Associated Property Services
952-233-2155
No Pets Allowed
