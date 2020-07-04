All apartments in Shakopee
Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:50 AM

548 3rd Ave E

548 3rd Avenue East · No Longer Available
Location

548 3rd Avenue East, Shakopee, MN 55379

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
Cozy Downtown Shakopee 1 BR Home - This cozy 1 bedroom, 1 bath home is located in Downtown Shakopee just a short walk to the Library, Post Office, and downtown shopping and restaurants! It also has a sizable yard with a 1 stall shared garage. Included is in home laundry unit, Owner pays for lawn, snow and Garbage. Up to 2 dogs are allowed with owners approval, pet rent is required. **Take possession by 6/15/2020 and get second month 1/2 off!!**
Living room: 12 x 15
Bedroom: 12 x 15
Kitchen: 12 x 15
Laundry: 6 x 10
Tenant pays all utilities.
Background check required.
Application fee is $50 per adult
Rent is $1150
Security Deposit $1000
Unit is smoke free.
To inquire about this property please fill out a guest card!
Available June 1st

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4473876)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

