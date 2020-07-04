548 3rd Ave E

Amenities

pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

Cozy Downtown Shakopee 1 BR Home - This cozy 1 bedroom, 1 bath home is located in Downtown Shakopee just a short walk to the Library, Post Office, and downtown shopping and restaurants! It also has a sizable yard with a 1 stall shared garage. Included is in home laundry unit, Owner pays for lawn, snow and Garbage. Up to 2 dogs are allowed with owners approval, pet rent is required. **Take possession by 6/15/2020 and get second month 1/2 off!!**

Living room: 12 x 15

Bedroom: 12 x 15

Kitchen: 12 x 15

Laundry: 6 x 10

Tenant pays all utilities.

Background check required.

Application fee is $50 per adult

Rent is $1150

Security Deposit $1000

Unit is smoke free.

To inquire about this property please fill out a guest card!

Available June 1st



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4473876)