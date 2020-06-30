443 Market St. S.

Amenities
Spacious rambler with open floor plan! The main floor offers a large vaulted living/dining room, kitchen with breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances and lots of cabinet and counter space. Two bedrooms, one with a walk in closet and one with two closets, plus a large bathroom complete the main floor. The lower level features a large great room with beautiful gas fireplace, 3/4 bathroom, two bedrooms and a laundry room. A sliding door off of the dining room leads out to a large deck with stairs, that overlooks a fenced in backyard with mature trees. A shed in the back is owner occupied. Two car attached garage door. Shakopee School District #720.
Lease Terms:
$1795 security deposit. Seeking a 12 month lease term or longer. Pets accepted based on owner's approval and with a $300 non-refundable pet fee. Tenant is responsible for all utilities as well as snow and lawn care. This home does not qualify for section 8.
Rental Screening Guidelines:
Background and Credit Checks are conducted on all adults
Income of 3x the monthly rent or more
Credit score of 600 or higher (under 600 can be considered with a double deposit)
No felonies or violence related criminal convictions
No previous evictions
The criteria above are not all inclusive and other factors may apply, it is only meant to be a guideline.
