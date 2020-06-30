All apartments in Shakopee
443 Market St. S.
Last updated June 30 2020 at 4:50 AM

443 Market St. S.

443 Market Street South · (952) 356-3028
Location

443 Market Street South, Shakopee, MN 55379

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. Sep 1

$1,795

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1895 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Spacious rambler with open floor plan! The main floor offers a large vaulted living/dining room, kitchen with breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances and lots of cabinet and counter space. Two bedrooms, one with a walk in closet and one with two closets, plus a large bathroom complete the main floor. The lower level features a large great room with beautiful gas fireplace, 3/4 bathroom, two bedrooms and a laundry room. A sliding door off of the dining room leads out to a large deck with stairs, that overlooks a fenced in backyard with mature trees. A shed in the back is owner occupied. Two car attached garage door. Shakopee School District #720.

Lease Terms:
$1795 security deposit. Seeking a 12 month lease term or longer. Pets accepted based on owner's approval and with a $300 non-refundable pet fee. Tenant is responsible for all utilities as well as snow and lawn care. This home does not qualify for section 8.

Rental Screening Guidelines:
Background and Credit Checks are conducted on all adults
Income of 3x the monthly rent or more
Credit score of 600 or higher (under 600 can be considered with a double deposit)
No felonies or violence related criminal convictions
No previous evictions

The criteria above are not all inclusive and other factors may apply, it is only meant to be a guideline.
Great split entry home with large fenced in backyard!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 443 Market St. S. have any available units?
443 Market St. S. has a unit available for $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 443 Market St. S. have?
Some of 443 Market St. S.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 443 Market St. S. currently offering any rent specials?
443 Market St. S. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 443 Market St. S. pet-friendly?
Yes, 443 Market St. S. is pet friendly.
Does 443 Market St. S. offer parking?
Yes, 443 Market St. S. offers parking.
Does 443 Market St. S. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 443 Market St. S. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 443 Market St. S. have a pool?
No, 443 Market St. S. does not have a pool.
Does 443 Market St. S. have accessible units?
No, 443 Market St. S. does not have accessible units.
Does 443 Market St. S. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 443 Market St. S. has units with dishwashers.
Does 443 Market St. S. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 443 Market St. S. has units with air conditioning.
