443 Market St. S.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 on-site laundry parking garage

Spacious rambler with open floor plan! The main floor offers a large vaulted living/dining room, kitchen with breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances and lots of cabinet and counter space. Two bedrooms, one with a walk in closet and one with two closets, plus a large bathroom complete the main floor. The lower level features a large great room with beautiful gas fireplace, 3/4 bathroom, two bedrooms and a laundry room. A sliding door off of the dining room leads out to a large deck with stairs, that overlooks a fenced in backyard with mature trees. A shed in the back is owner occupied. Two car attached garage door. Shakopee School District #720.



Lease Terms:

$1795 security deposit. Seeking a 12 month lease term or longer. Pets accepted based on owner's approval and with a $300 non-refundable pet fee. Tenant is responsible for all utilities as well as snow and lawn care. This home does not qualify for section 8.



Rental Screening Guidelines:

Background and Credit Checks are conducted on all adults

Income of 3x the monthly rent or more

Credit score of 600 or higher (under 600 can be considered with a double deposit)

No felonies or violence related criminal convictions

No previous evictions



The criteria above are not all inclusive and other factors may apply, it is only meant to be a guideline.

Great split entry home with large fenced in backyard!