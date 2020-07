Amenities

Availaible now! Recently updated home in Shakopee with one level living at its finest. Wood floors with plenty of natural light throughout. Stainless steel appliances and cherry cabinets in the kitchen. 2 ample sized bedrooms, full bathroom and large laundry room. Nice backyard for entertaining. Tenant is responsible for utilities, snow and lawn care. Pets accepted with addition security deposit. Application fee $55 per adult. (Rent $1295 + $7 P&R fee) (Security deposit $1295) One time $150 lease admin fee at the time of lease approval. 24+ month lease. Book showing by copy & paste: https://showmojo.com/2020/gallery. Not approved for section 8.