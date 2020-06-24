All apartments in Shakopee
415 Mint Cir

415 Mint Circle · No Longer Available
Location

415 Mint Circle, Shakopee, MN 55379

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
clubhouse
fire pit
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This spacious four bedroom, 2 bathroom, two story home that is situated on a sizable pine tree enclosed lot and has two bedrooms and a bathroom on both levels, as well as two walk out patio decks and a bonfire pit. This updated home is within blocks of Crossroads of Shakopee Shopping Center and Shakopee West Junior High. Featuring interior updates such as new stainless steel appliances, full size washer and dryer in spacious laundry room, vaulted living room ceilings, checkered floor in lower level entertainment room, new carpet and new wood panel flooring. This home also has a finished lower level, and two car garage, and shed for extra storage. Pets allowed with owner approval and a $25 Pet Rent per pet per month. There is also a $20 pet application fee for the first pet and if allowed, $15 for each additional pet. (**See dog restrictions below) Tenant is responsible for all utilities including lawn care and snow removal. Please no smoking in this home. This home does not participate in the Section 8 Program. There is a $15 monthly fee for delivered furnace filters. Tenant is required to have a min $100,000 tenant liability coverage or renter's insurance or coverage will be put in place. NON-REFUNDABLE LEASE PROCESSING FEE: $75.00 due with first months rent. Don't miss.

**We do not allow certain types of dogs that may have violent tendencies if mixed with other dogs. Examples of dogs not allowed are Pit Bulls, Rottweillers, Dobermans, German Shepherds, Presa Canarios, Huskies, Chows or mixed breed with any of the above. Owners reserve the right to deny any dog, so speak with the leasing agent prior to making application. All pets are subject to pet rent. There is a limit to the number of pets in one household.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

