415 Mint Cir

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8 clubhouse fire pit on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This spacious four bedroom, 2 bathroom, two story home that is situated on a sizable pine tree enclosed lot and has two bedrooms and a bathroom on both levels, as well as two walk out patio decks and a bonfire pit. This updated home is within blocks of Crossroads of Shakopee Shopping Center and Shakopee West Junior High. Featuring interior updates such as new stainless steel appliances, full size washer and dryer in spacious laundry room, vaulted living room ceilings, checkered floor in lower level entertainment room, new carpet and new wood panel flooring. This home also has a finished lower level, and two car garage, and shed for extra storage. Pets allowed with owner approval and a $25 Pet Rent per pet per month. There is also a $20 pet application fee for the first pet and if allowed, $15 for each additional pet. (**See dog restrictions below) Tenant is responsible for all utilities including lawn care and snow removal. Please no smoking in this home. This home does not participate in the Section 8 Program. There is a $15 monthly fee for delivered furnace filters. Tenant is required to have a min $100,000 tenant liability coverage or renter's insurance or coverage will be put in place. NON-REFUNDABLE LEASE PROCESSING FEE: $75.00 due with first months rent. Don't miss.



**We do not allow certain types of dogs that may have violent tendencies if mixed with other dogs. Examples of dogs not allowed are Pit Bulls, Rottweillers, Dobermans, German Shepherds, Presa Canarios, Huskies, Chows or mixed breed with any of the above. Owners reserve the right to deny any dog, so speak with the leasing agent prior to making application. All pets are subject to pet rent. There is a limit to the number of pets in one household.