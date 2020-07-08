311 Shawnee trail

Amenities

3 bedroom 2 bath Town House - Affordable 3 bedroom 2 bath town home located in Shakopee within walking distance to downtown restaurants, shopping, and walking trails. Easy access to both highways 169 and 101.



Featuring:

-1224 SF Split level

- Large deck

- Two car attached garage

- In unit laundry



- Tenant pays for all utilities

- No Smoking/Vaping



Pet Policy -

dogs under 30 lbs and cats acceptable with pet rent $30.00 a Month (per pet)



Rooms

2 Bathrooms (1 upstairs & 1 downstairs)

3 Bedrooms

- 1 upstairs (9 1/2 X 11 1/2)

- 2 down stairs (10 x 13) (10 1/2 x 11)

Laundry room is downstairs



Home owner does not accept Section 8



