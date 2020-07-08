All apartments in Shakopee
Find more places like 311 Shawnee trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Shakopee, MN
/
311 Shawnee trail
Last updated November 26 2019 at 12:42 PM

311 Shawnee trail

311 Shawnee Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Shakopee
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

311 Shawnee Trail, Shakopee, MN 55379

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3 bedroom 2 bath Town House - Affordable 3 bedroom 2 bath town home located in Shakopee within walking distance to downtown restaurants, shopping, and walking trails. Easy access to both highways 169 and 101.

Featuring:
-1224 SF Split level
- Large deck
- Two car attached garage
- In unit laundry

- Tenant pays for all utilities
- No Smoking/Vaping

Pet Policy -
dogs under 30 lbs and cats acceptable with pet rent $30.00 a Month (per pet)

Rooms
2 Bathrooms (1 upstairs & 1 downstairs)
3 Bedrooms
- 1 upstairs (9 1/2 X 11 1/2)
- 2 down stairs (10 x 13) (10 1/2 x 11)
Laundry room is downstairs

Home owner does not accept Section 8

(RLNE5190664)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 311 Shawnee trail have any available units?
311 Shawnee trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Shakopee, MN.
What amenities does 311 Shawnee trail have?
Some of 311 Shawnee trail's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 311 Shawnee trail currently offering any rent specials?
311 Shawnee trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 311 Shawnee trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 311 Shawnee trail is pet friendly.
Does 311 Shawnee trail offer parking?
Yes, 311 Shawnee trail offers parking.
Does 311 Shawnee trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 311 Shawnee trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 311 Shawnee trail have a pool?
No, 311 Shawnee trail does not have a pool.
Does 311 Shawnee trail have accessible units?
No, 311 Shawnee trail does not have accessible units.
Does 311 Shawnee trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 311 Shawnee trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 311 Shawnee trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 311 Shawnee trail does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Addison
935 Alysheba Rd
Shakopee, MN 55379
The Sixton
1601 Harvest Lane
Shakopee, MN 55379
Riva Ridge
1224 Shakopee Ave E
Shakopee, MN 55379

Similar Pages

Shakopee 1 BedroomsShakopee 2 Bedrooms
Shakopee Apartments with GarageShakopee Apartments with Parking
Shakopee Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MNEdina, MNMinnetonka, MN
Maplewood, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNFridley, MNHopkins, MNWest St. Paul, MNShoreview, MNElk River, MNChanhassen, MN
Lakeville, MNSavage, MNAnoka, MNRamsey, MNNorth St. Paul, MNCrystal, MNLittle Canada, MNBuffalo, MNRobbinsdale, MNOakdale, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Anoka Technical CollegeConcordia University-Saint Paul
Hamline UniversityHennepin Technical College
Metropolitan State University