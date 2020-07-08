311 Shawnee trail

Amenities
3 bedroom 2 bath Town House - Affordable 3 bedroom 2 bath town home located in Shakopee within walking distance to downtown restaurants, shopping, and walking trails. Easy access to both highways 169 and 101.
Featuring:
-1224 SF Split level
- Large deck
- Two car attached garage
- In unit laundry
- Tenant pays for all utilities
- No Smoking/Vaping
Pet Policy -
dogs under 30 lbs and cats acceptable with pet rent $30.00 a Month (per pet)
Rooms
2 Bathrooms (1 upstairs & 1 downstairs)
3 Bedrooms
- 1 upstairs (9 1/2 X 11 1/2)
- 2 down stairs (10 x 13) (10 1/2 x 11)
Laundry room is downstairs
Home owner does not accept Section 8
(RLNE5190664)