All apartments in Shakopee
Find more places like 2262 Flamingo DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Shakopee, MN
/
2262 Flamingo DR
Last updated August 7 2019 at 10:55 AM

2262 Flamingo DR

2262 Flamingo Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Shakopee
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2262 Flamingo Drive, Shakopee, MN 55379

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2 Bedroom Plus Loft / 2 Bathroom - Nice 2 Bed + Loft centrally located in Shakopee. Easy access to trails walking paths & 169.

Featuring:
- 1370 SF, all beds and laundry on upper level
- Beautiful peaceful view of Pond, no neighbors across street
-Two car attached garage, with additional off street parking
- In unit laundry.
-Jacuzzi in upstairs bathroom.

- Tenant pays all utilities
- Garbage & Association dues by Owner
-No smoking.
-No pets (please don't ask)

Rooms
Total Bathrooms: 1.5
Full Bathroom: 1
Half Bathroom: 1
Bathroom: Upper Level Full Bath, Main Floor 1/2 Bath

Bedrooms
Total Bedrooms: 2
Bedroom 1: 14 x 11.5 Upper
Bedroom 2: 10 x 11.5 Upper

Other Rooms
Living Room: 18 x 12 Main
Kitchen: 9.5 x 16 Main
Dinning Room: 9.5 x 12 Main
Loft: 13.5 x 9 Upper

Lease Term: 12 or 24 Months
Background check required.

School Information
School District: 720 - Shakopee

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4997904)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2262 Flamingo DR have any available units?
2262 Flamingo DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Shakopee, MN.
Is 2262 Flamingo DR currently offering any rent specials?
2262 Flamingo DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2262 Flamingo DR pet-friendly?
No, 2262 Flamingo DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Shakopee.
Does 2262 Flamingo DR offer parking?
Yes, 2262 Flamingo DR offers parking.
Does 2262 Flamingo DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2262 Flamingo DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2262 Flamingo DR have a pool?
No, 2262 Flamingo DR does not have a pool.
Does 2262 Flamingo DR have accessible units?
No, 2262 Flamingo DR does not have accessible units.
Does 2262 Flamingo DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 2262 Flamingo DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2262 Flamingo DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 2262 Flamingo DR does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Sixton
1601 Harvest Lane
Shakopee, MN 55379
Riva Ridge
1224 Shakopee Ave E
Shakopee, MN 55379
The Addison
935 Alysheba Rd
Shakopee, MN 55379

Similar Pages

Shakopee 1 BedroomsShakopee 2 Bedrooms
Shakopee Apartments with GarageShakopee Apartments with Parking
Shakopee Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MNEdina, MNMinnetonka, MN
Maplewood, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNFridley, MNHopkins, MNWest St. Paul, MNShoreview, MNElk River, MNChanhassen, MN
Lakeville, MNSavage, MNAnoka, MNRamsey, MNNorth St. Paul, MNCrystal, MNLittle Canada, MNBuffalo, MNRobbinsdale, MNOakdale, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Anoka Technical CollegeConcordia University-Saint Paul
Hamline UniversityHennepin Technical College
Metropolitan State University