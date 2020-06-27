2262 Flamingo DR

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking garage

2 Bedroom Plus Loft / 2 Bathroom - Nice 2 Bed + Loft centrally located in Shakopee. Easy access to trails walking paths & 169.



Featuring:

- 1370 SF, all beds and laundry on upper level

- Beautiful peaceful view of Pond, no neighbors across street

-Two car attached garage, with additional off street parking

- In unit laundry.

-Jacuzzi in upstairs bathroom.



- Tenant pays all utilities

- Garbage & Association dues by Owner

-No smoking.

-No pets (please don't ask)



Rooms

Total Bathrooms: 1.5

Full Bathroom: 1

Half Bathroom: 1

Bathroom: Upper Level Full Bath, Main Floor 1/2 Bath



Bedrooms

Total Bedrooms: 2

Bedroom 1: 14 x 11.5 Upper

Bedroom 2: 10 x 11.5 Upper



Other Rooms

Living Room: 18 x 12 Main

Kitchen: 9.5 x 16 Main

Dinning Room: 9.5 x 12 Main

Loft: 13.5 x 9 Upper



Lease Term: 12 or 24 Months

Background check required.



School Information

School District: 720 - Shakopee



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4997904)