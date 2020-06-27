2262 Flamingo DR

Amenities
2 Bedroom Plus Loft / 2 Bathroom - Nice 2 Bed + Loft centrally located in Shakopee. Easy access to trails walking paths & 169.
Featuring:
- 1370 SF, all beds and laundry on upper level
- Beautiful peaceful view of Pond, no neighbors across street
-Two car attached garage, with additional off street parking
- In unit laundry.
-Jacuzzi in upstairs bathroom.
- Tenant pays all utilities
- Garbage & Association dues by Owner
-No smoking.
-No pets (please don't ask)
Rooms
Total Bathrooms: 1.5
Full Bathroom: 1
Half Bathroom: 1
Bathroom: Upper Level Full Bath, Main Floor 1/2 Bath
Bedrooms
Total Bedrooms: 2
Bedroom 1: 14 x 11.5 Upper
Bedroom 2: 10 x 11.5 Upper
Other Rooms
Living Room: 18 x 12 Main
Kitchen: 9.5 x 16 Main
Dinning Room: 9.5 x 12 Main
Loft: 13.5 x 9 Upper
Lease Term: 12 or 24 Months
Background check required.
School Information
School District: 720 - Shakopee
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4997904)