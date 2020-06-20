All apartments in Shakopee
Find more places like 2244 Quarry Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Shakopee, MN
/
2244 Quarry Ln
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM

2244 Quarry Ln

2244 Quarry Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Shakopee
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2244 Quarry Lane, Shakopee, MN 55379

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2 bedrooms + large loft, 2 bathrooms, 2 garages - Property Id: 284591

FOR RENT:
2 bedroom plus large loft, 2 bathrooms, 2 garage townhouse
1,495/mo
Available to show now with 6-16-2020 move in
Very popular floor plan with two story living room with laminate flooring & a gas fire place. Kitchen with ample cabinet & half bath. Neutral color. Appliances are included. Newer carpet with large bedroom size loft. Has a walk-in closet. Located in quiet Shakopee location near Eden Prairie, Prior Lake, Savage, and Burnsville. Minutes to shopping and easy access to Hwy169.
Security deposit is equal to one month rent. Prefer good credit. No eviction history. No section 8 and no pets. No smoking. Credit check and background checks are required.
Tenant pay for gas, water, and electricity. Landlord pays for the property tax and the association fee which includes lawn care, snow removal, and garbage pick-up. 12 months lease
$50 nonrefundable rental application fee per adult in cash.
Property address: 2244 Quarry Lane, Shakopee, MN 55379
Call 952-820-5334.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/284591
Property Id 284591

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5796094)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2244 Quarry Ln have any available units?
2244 Quarry Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Shakopee, MN.
What amenities does 2244 Quarry Ln have?
Some of 2244 Quarry Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2244 Quarry Ln currently offering any rent specials?
2244 Quarry Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2244 Quarry Ln pet-friendly?
No, 2244 Quarry Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Shakopee.
Does 2244 Quarry Ln offer parking?
Yes, 2244 Quarry Ln does offer parking.
Does 2244 Quarry Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2244 Quarry Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2244 Quarry Ln have a pool?
No, 2244 Quarry Ln does not have a pool.
Does 2244 Quarry Ln have accessible units?
No, 2244 Quarry Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 2244 Quarry Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2244 Quarry Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 2244 Quarry Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 2244 Quarry Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Riva Ridge
1224 Shakopee Ave E
Shakopee, MN 55379
The Sixton
1601 Harvest Lane
Shakopee, MN 55379
The Addison
935 Alysheba Rd
Shakopee, MN 55379

Similar Pages

Shakopee 1 BedroomsShakopee 2 Bedrooms
Shakopee Apartments with GarageShakopee Apartments with Parking
Shakopee Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MNEdina, MNMinnetonka, MN
Maplewood, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNFridley, MNHopkins, MNWest St. Paul, MNShoreview, MNElk River, MNChanhassen, MN
Lakeville, MNSavage, MNAnoka, MNRamsey, MNNorth St. Paul, MNCrystal, MNLittle Canada, MNBuffalo, MNRobbinsdale, MNOakdale, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Anoka Technical CollegeConcordia University-Saint Paul
Hamline UniversityHennepin Technical College
Metropolitan State University