2244 Quarry Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

2 bedrooms + large loft, 2 bathrooms, 2 garages - Property Id: 284591



FOR RENT:

2 bedroom plus large loft, 2 bathrooms, 2 garage townhouse

1,495/mo

Available to show now with 6-16-2020 move in

Very popular floor plan with two story living room with laminate flooring & a gas fire place. Kitchen with ample cabinet & half bath. Neutral color. Appliances are included. Newer carpet with large bedroom size loft. Has a walk-in closet. Located in quiet Shakopee location near Eden Prairie, Prior Lake, Savage, and Burnsville. Minutes to shopping and easy access to Hwy169.

Security deposit is equal to one month rent. Prefer good credit. No eviction history. No section 8 and no pets. No smoking. Credit check and background checks are required.

Tenant pay for gas, water, and electricity. Landlord pays for the property tax and the association fee which includes lawn care, snow removal, and garbage pick-up. 12 months lease

$50 nonrefundable rental application fee per adult in cash.

Property address: 2244 Quarry Lane, Shakopee, MN 55379

Call 952-820-5334.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/284591

No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5796094)