1788 Switchgrass Court

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage stainless steel gym pool

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8 gym parking pool garage tennis court

Available July 1st. Another new listing brought to you by The Feland Team and Renters Warehouse. This great single family home has an open floor plan, hardwood floors and lots of living space. Walk in to a striking living, dining and kitchen area with high ceilings and huge windows. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances, an island with a breakfast bar, tons of cabinet space and access to the backyard deck. The cozy family room is just off the kitchen has a fireplace. The main level also includes a laundry area, a half bath and access to the attached 2-car garage. The second level has a loft area good for an office, 3 bedrooms including a master with an en suite, two additional nice size bedrooms and another full bath. The lower floor includes a studio mother-in-law area with a small kitchen area, bathroom, living space and walks out to the backyard. Community amenities include a community pool, tennis courts, park and walking trails. HOA is paid by the owner. Tenant is responsible for all other utilities, lawn care and snow removal. Pets considered with a $500 fee. Please note there is a $55 application fee. Also, all properties have a one-time $150 lease admin fee and a monthly $7 processing fee. This home is not currently qualified for housing assistance programs such as section 8. To book a showing on this property or view the video tour, go to https://showmojo.com/bobfeland765/gallery and scroll down to view the property of interest.