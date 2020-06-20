All apartments in Shakopee
Shakopee, MN
1788 Switchgrass Court
Last updated May 31 2020 at 4:35 PM

1788 Switchgrass Court

1788 Switchgrass Court · (952) 221-5557
Shakopee
1 Bedrooms
Apartments with Garage
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
Location

1788 Switchgrass Court, Shakopee, MN 55379

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. Jul 1

$2,450

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 3100 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
gym
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Available July 1st. Another new listing brought to you by The Feland Team and Renters Warehouse. This great single family home has an open floor plan, hardwood floors and lots of living space. Walk in to a striking living, dining and kitchen area with high ceilings and huge windows. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances, an island with a breakfast bar, tons of cabinet space and access to the backyard deck. The cozy family room is just off the kitchen has a fireplace. The main level also includes a laundry area, a half bath and access to the attached 2-car garage. The second level has a loft area good for an office, 3 bedrooms including a master with an en suite, two additional nice size bedrooms and another full bath. The lower floor includes a studio mother-in-law area with a small kitchen area, bathroom, living space and walks out to the backyard. Community amenities include a community pool, tennis courts, park and walking trails. HOA is paid by the owner. Tenant is responsible for all other utilities, lawn care and snow removal. Pets considered with a $500 fee. Please note there is a $55 application fee. Also, all properties have a one-time $150 lease admin fee and a monthly $7 processing fee. This home is not currently qualified for housing assistance programs such as section 8. To book a showing on this property or view the video tour, go to https://showmojo.com/bobfeland765/gallery and scroll down to view the property of interest.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1788 Switchgrass Court have any available units?
1788 Switchgrass Court has a unit available for $2,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1788 Switchgrass Court have?
Some of 1788 Switchgrass Court's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1788 Switchgrass Court currently offering any rent specials?
1788 Switchgrass Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1788 Switchgrass Court pet-friendly?
No, 1788 Switchgrass Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Shakopee.
Does 1788 Switchgrass Court offer parking?
Yes, 1788 Switchgrass Court does offer parking.
Does 1788 Switchgrass Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1788 Switchgrass Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1788 Switchgrass Court have a pool?
Yes, 1788 Switchgrass Court has a pool.
Does 1788 Switchgrass Court have accessible units?
No, 1788 Switchgrass Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1788 Switchgrass Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 1788 Switchgrass Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1788 Switchgrass Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 1788 Switchgrass Court does not have units with air conditioning.
