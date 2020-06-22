1763 Switchgrass Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8 gym parking pool garage

Another new listing brought to you by The Feland Team and Renters Warehouse. This 2-story home is on a cul de sac in a quiet family neighborhood. The main floor has great dark hardwood flooring throughout including the living room with a fireplace, family room and dining area. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances, warm wood cabinets, a center island with a breakfast bar and lots of storage space. Also enjoy the large deck overlooking the back yard. Upstairs there are 3 bedrooms, including a large master suite, and a full bath. The lower level is an unfinished space great for storage or for a possible play area or office. Includes a full laundry and an attached 2 car garage. Tenant pays all utilities and is responsible for lawn care and snow removal. Please note there is a $55 application fee. Also, all properties have a one-time $150 lease admin fee and a monthly $7 processing fee. This home is not currently qualified for housing assistance programs such as section 8. To book a showing on this property go to https://showmojo.com/bobfeland765/gallery and scroll down to the property of interest.