Last updated June 10 2020 at 5:30 PM

1763 Switchgrass Court

1763 Switchgrass Court · (952) 221-5557
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1763 Switchgrass Court, Shakopee, MN 55379

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentbits

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Aug 1

$2,195

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2300 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
gym
parking
pool
garage
Another new listing brought to you by The Feland Team and Renters Warehouse. This 2-story home is on a cul de sac in a quiet family neighborhood. The main floor has great dark hardwood flooring throughout including the living room with a fireplace, family room and dining area. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances, warm wood cabinets, a center island with a breakfast bar and lots of storage space. Also enjoy the large deck overlooking the back yard. Upstairs there are 3 bedrooms, including a large master suite, and a full bath. The lower level is an unfinished space great for storage or for a possible play area or office. Includes a full laundry and an attached 2 car garage. Tenant pays all utilities and is responsible for lawn care and snow removal. Please note there is a $55 application fee. Also, all properties have a one-time $150 lease admin fee and a monthly $7 processing fee. This home is not currently qualified for housing assistance programs such as section 8. To book a showing on this property go to https://showmojo.com/bobfeland765/gallery and scroll down to the property of interest.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1763 Switchgrass Court have any available units?
1763 Switchgrass Court has a unit available for $2,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1763 Switchgrass Court have?
Some of 1763 Switchgrass Court's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1763 Switchgrass Court currently offering any rent specials?
1763 Switchgrass Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1763 Switchgrass Court pet-friendly?
No, 1763 Switchgrass Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Shakopee.
Does 1763 Switchgrass Court offer parking?
Yes, 1763 Switchgrass Court does offer parking.
Does 1763 Switchgrass Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1763 Switchgrass Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1763 Switchgrass Court have a pool?
Yes, 1763 Switchgrass Court has a pool.
Does 1763 Switchgrass Court have accessible units?
No, 1763 Switchgrass Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1763 Switchgrass Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 1763 Switchgrass Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1763 Switchgrass Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 1763 Switchgrass Court does not have units with air conditioning.
