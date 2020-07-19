1748 Wyndam Drive

Amenities

Whether entertaining in the magnificent living room or relaxing with a good book, you will fall in love with this thoughtfully designed & meticulously maintained home. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances, plenty of cabinets space and and open plan leading into the living room. This home exudes the perfect combination of elegance and comfort. The custom touches and features add warmth and sophistication throughout. Bedrooms are bright, airy and full of light with cozy plush carpet.