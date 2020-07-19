All apartments in Shakopee
Shakopee, MN
1748 Wyndam Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1748 Wyndam Drive

1748 Wyndam Drive · No Longer Available
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Garage
Location

1748 Wyndam Drive, Shakopee, MN 55379

Amenities

garage
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Whether entertaining in the magnificent living room or relaxing with a good book, you will fall in love with this thoughtfully designed & meticulously maintained home. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances, plenty of cabinets space and and open plan leading into the living room. This home exudes the perfect combination of elegance and comfort. The custom touches and features add warmth and sophistication throughout. Bedrooms are bright, airy and full of light with cozy plush carpet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1748 Wyndam Drive have any available units?
1748 Wyndam Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Shakopee, MN.
Is 1748 Wyndam Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1748 Wyndam Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1748 Wyndam Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1748 Wyndam Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Shakopee.
Does 1748 Wyndam Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1748 Wyndam Drive offers parking.
Does 1748 Wyndam Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1748 Wyndam Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1748 Wyndam Drive have a pool?
No, 1748 Wyndam Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1748 Wyndam Drive have accessible units?
No, 1748 Wyndam Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1748 Wyndam Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1748 Wyndam Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1748 Wyndam Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1748 Wyndam Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
