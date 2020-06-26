Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

1538 Liberty Circle Available 08/01/20 Beautiful end unit townhome *3Bed+Loft *2.5Bath*Great location! Available Aug 1 - Great end unit townhome in Shakopee. MAIN LEVEL- open floor plan, kitchen with plenty of cabinet space, breakfast bar, and stainless steel appliances. Informal dining area that walks out onto patio, large living room space and half bath also on this level. UPPER LEVEL- All wood laminate floors! Huge owner's suite with walk in closet. Full master bath with separate walk in shower. Two other nice size bedrooms and another full bath. Also has a loft area for office or TV room. Upper level laundry room for your convenience.



Close to parks, schools, restaurants and shopping. Easy access to 169. Make this your new home! Small pets ok. Water/sewer, trash, lawn care, and snow removal included. Available August 1, 2020



(RLNE4672116)