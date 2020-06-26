All apartments in Shakopee
1538 Liberty Circle

1538 Liberty Circle · No Longer Available
Location

1538 Liberty Circle, Shakopee, MN 55379

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
1538 Liberty Circle Available 08/01/20 Beautiful end unit townhome *3Bed+Loft *2.5Bath*Great location! Available Aug 1 - Great end unit townhome in Shakopee. MAIN LEVEL- open floor plan, kitchen with plenty of cabinet space, breakfast bar, and stainless steel appliances. Informal dining area that walks out onto patio, large living room space and half bath also on this level. UPPER LEVEL- All wood laminate floors! Huge owner's suite with walk in closet. Full master bath with separate walk in shower. Two other nice size bedrooms and another full bath. Also has a loft area for office or TV room. Upper level laundry room for your convenience.

Close to parks, schools, restaurants and shopping. Easy access to 169. Make this your new home! Small pets ok. Water/sewer, trash, lawn care, and snow removal included. Available August 1, 2020

(RLNE4672116)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1538 Liberty Circle have any available units?
1538 Liberty Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Shakopee, MN.
What amenities does 1538 Liberty Circle have?
Some of 1538 Liberty Circle's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1538 Liberty Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1538 Liberty Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1538 Liberty Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 1538 Liberty Circle is pet friendly.
Does 1538 Liberty Circle offer parking?
No, 1538 Liberty Circle does not offer parking.
Does 1538 Liberty Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1538 Liberty Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1538 Liberty Circle have a pool?
No, 1538 Liberty Circle does not have a pool.
Does 1538 Liberty Circle have accessible units?
No, 1538 Liberty Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1538 Liberty Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 1538 Liberty Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1538 Liberty Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 1538 Liberty Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
