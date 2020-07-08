1527 Coneflower Lane

Amenities

This is a spacious 4 bed, 3.5 bath, big end unit town-home in Shakopee, READY TO MOVE-IN Rental, built in 2006. Clean, well-cared for and full of upgrades including 9 ft ceilings, SS appliances, solid surface counter-tops, upgraded fans and lights, and new w/d. Large vaulted master suite includes a sitting area, private master bath with separate shower and soaker tub and walk in closet. Large 4th bed/flex room in the basement has its own bath. Neighborhood pool, walking/biking trails, playgrounds and lots of green space with easy access to Hwy 169. $1975 is for 1 year lease only/not qualified for house vouchers. Tenant responsible for gas and electric. Owner covers HOA, snow/lawn. Family friendly neighborhood with lots of walking/biking trails, playgrounds, open green space and a private community pool. Centrally located, close to shopping, restaurants/bars, and Valley Fair. Tenant is responsible for all utilities including cable, internet and phone. No pets allowed at this time, but will be considered upon request with approved application and pet deposit.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.