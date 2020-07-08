All apartments in Shakopee
1527 Coneflower Lane

1527 Coneflower Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1527 Coneflower Lane, Shakopee, MN 55379

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
playground
internet access
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
playground
pool
internet access
This is a spacious 4 bed, 3.5 bath, big end unit town-home in Shakopee, READY TO MOVE-IN Rental, built in 2006. Clean, well-cared for and full of upgrades including 9 ft ceilings, SS appliances, solid surface counter-tops, upgraded fans and lights, and new w/d. Large vaulted master suite includes a sitting area, private master bath with separate shower and soaker tub and walk in closet. Large 4th bed/flex room in the basement has its own bath. Neighborhood pool, walking/biking trails, playgrounds and lots of green space with easy access to Hwy 169. $1975 is for 1 year lease only/not qualified for house vouchers. Tenant responsible for gas and electric. Owner covers HOA, snow/lawn. Family friendly neighborhood with lots of walking/biking trails, playgrounds, open green space and a private community pool. Centrally located, close to shopping, restaurants/bars, and Valley Fair. Tenant is responsible for all utilities including cable, internet and phone. No pets allowed at this time, but will be considered upon request with approved application and pet deposit.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1527 Coneflower Lane have any available units?
1527 Coneflower Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Shakopee, MN.
What amenities does 1527 Coneflower Lane have?
Some of 1527 Coneflower Lane's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1527 Coneflower Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1527 Coneflower Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1527 Coneflower Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1527 Coneflower Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1527 Coneflower Lane offer parking?
No, 1527 Coneflower Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1527 Coneflower Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1527 Coneflower Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1527 Coneflower Lane have a pool?
Yes, 1527 Coneflower Lane has a pool.
Does 1527 Coneflower Lane have accessible units?
No, 1527 Coneflower Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1527 Coneflower Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1527 Coneflower Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1527 Coneflower Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1527 Coneflower Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

