1411 4th Ave E

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities accepts section 8 cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Shakopee Townhome - This well-maintained 3 bed/ 2 bath, split entry townhome has a great in town location and is in close proximity to Downtown Shakopee and Amazon. The townhome is located on a public transit line and bike path. The home features a spacious living room, newer appliances, in-unit laundry, deck and attached 2 car garage. Comcast cable is provided by the Association along with lawn, snow, and garbage. Small dogs are allowed with $300.00 pet deposit and $30 monthly pet rent per pet. There are breed restrictions. This is a non-smoking/ vaping unit. Tenant responsible for all utilities.

Rental Criteria:

- Household income typically 3x rent

- Background check

- Section 8 is not accepted for this unit



(RLNE4637797)