Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1411 4th Ave E

1411 4th Avenue East · No Longer Available
Location

1411 4th Avenue East, Shakopee, MN 55379

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Shakopee Townhome - This well-maintained 3 bed/ 2 bath, split entry townhome has a great in town location and is in close proximity to Downtown Shakopee and Amazon. The townhome is located on a public transit line and bike path. The home features a spacious living room, newer appliances, in-unit laundry, deck and attached 2 car garage. Comcast cable is provided by the Association along with lawn, snow, and garbage. Small dogs are allowed with $300.00 pet deposit and $30 monthly pet rent per pet. There are breed restrictions. This is a non-smoking/ vaping unit. Tenant responsible for all utilities.
Rental Criteria:
- Household income typically 3x rent
- Background check
- Section 8 is not accepted for this unit

(RLNE4637797)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1411 4th Ave E have any available units?
1411 4th Ave E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Shakopee, MN.
Is 1411 4th Ave E currently offering any rent specials?
1411 4th Ave E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1411 4th Ave E pet-friendly?
Yes, 1411 4th Ave E is pet friendly.
Does 1411 4th Ave E offer parking?
Yes, 1411 4th Ave E offers parking.
Does 1411 4th Ave E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1411 4th Ave E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1411 4th Ave E have a pool?
No, 1411 4th Ave E does not have a pool.
Does 1411 4th Ave E have accessible units?
No, 1411 4th Ave E does not have accessible units.
Does 1411 4th Ave E have units with dishwashers?
No, 1411 4th Ave E does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1411 4th Ave E have units with air conditioning?
No, 1411 4th Ave E does not have units with air conditioning.
